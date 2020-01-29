Ol’ Republic: Closed during February for remodeling

The ol’ Republic Brewery on Argall Way in Nevada City closed on Monday, and will remain closed through February as the building undergoes renovation, according to a sign at the brewery and a message on its Facebook page.

“Stock up as the Taproom will be closed Monday January 27th through the month of February for a mini vacation and a much overdue face lift,” reads the message.

The ol’ Republic Brewery couldn’t be reached for comment.

In April, ol’ Republic Brewery closed its Rancho Cordova site, according to the Sacramento Business Journal, and in November the ol’ Republic Roadhouse closed. According to a Facebook post by ol’ Republic co-founders Jim Harte and Simon Olney, the PG&E power shutoffs hit the restaurant “very hard, and compounded an already challenging year.”

