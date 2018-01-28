ol’ Republic Brewery to open second location

Nevada City's ol' Republic Brewery has signed a lease and will open a Rancho Cordova brewery and taproom in March, according to a press release.

First reported by the Sacramento Business Journal, ol' Republic acquired the brewing facility and taproom at 11151 Trade Center Drive, near Highway 50 and the Sunrise Boulevard light rail station.

The location is proposed to be a hub facility to service the greater Sacramento area, and part of the growing Barrel District in Rancho Cordova, the release states.

The area's Barrel District is home to six breweries and distilleries, with another four set to open this year.

In a statement, Simon Olney, the brewery's co-founder said, "Self-distributing from (Rancho Cordova) means we can deliver quickly and efficiently to any account in the area. The current twice-a-week delivery schedule from Nevada City is limiting us in Sacramento."

There are now 80 breweries in the greater Sacramento area, and the Sacramento craft beer scene; ol' Republic is a multiple award-winning brewery.

"To have a brewery of this caliber come to our city and want to be actively involved in our new Barrel District tells us we are doing all of the right things to support businesses and encourage breweries to establish themselves in Rancho Cordova," Curt Haven, Director of Economic Development for Rancho Cordova, said in a press release.

"We've been looking for a Sacramento location for many years," ol' Republic co-founder Jim Harte said. "We consider ourselves lucky to be part of a city and community that has already been so welcoming."