Ol’ Republic Brewery permanently closed

According to the brewery’s website, Ol’ Republic Brewery on Argall Way in Nevada City has closed permanently.

A January message on Facebook from the restaurant stated that Ol’ Republic would be closed during the month of February to undergo renovation.

“Stock up as the Taproom will be closed Monday Jan. 27 through the month of February for a mini vacation and a much overdue face lift,” read the message.

That turned out not to be true.

This is the third business the brewery has closed in the past year. In April, Ol’ Republic Brewery closed its Rancho Cordova site, according to the Sacramento Business Journal, and in November the Ol’ Republic Roadhouse closed.