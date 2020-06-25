New sock store opens in downtown Grass Valley

The business, a cozy store in downtown Grass Valley, has a diverse range of colors encompassing its interior.

Mill Street Sock Company sells what its name suggests: socks.

The store is owned by Sam Faghihnia and his brother-in-law, Brent McClendon. The two have other sock stores in Folsom and in Old Sacramento, the latter of which opened in 2017.

“People love socks,” said Faghihnia, adding that they are decently priced and fun. “It’s a good gift.”

Faghihnia, who has lived in Folsom since 2003, said he and McClendon have been looking to purchase a space in Grass Valley for the last few years. McClendon, said Faghihnia, cares about the city since he began frequenting the area during Cornish Christmas as a child.

“It always stuck with him,” Faghihnia said of his brother-in-law’s fondness for Grass Valley.

While business has not been booming, possibly due to residents’ fears of going about town, Faghihnia said the people who have stopped by the shop have been friendly and welcoming.

“So far the people have been really nice to us,” he said.

The co-owners plan to hire another person to operate the shop, and are still navigating their set hours of operation, said Faghihnia, who hopes the slowdown of business soon passes, and that the two will be able to operate Mill Street Sock Company for years to come.

“We’re just trying to get through this tough time and hopefully we’ll be OK,” he said.

