New restaurant: Bourbon Pub opens at Northstar California

TRUCKEE — A new dining option has opened at Northstar California Resort, bringing pub inspired food, craft cocktails, entertainment, and a wide selection of beer and wine to the resort.

Michael Mina’s Bourbon Pub opened on Saturday in the Village at Northstar, and features a selection of elevated pub favorites, including General Tso chicken wings, spicy Korean Wagyu tacos, and more.

“I’ve always had my eye on Tahoe and am so thrilled to be partnering with Vail Resorts to bring our upscale experience to The Village at Northstar,” said Chef Michael Mina in a news release. “Opening just in time for this year’s upcoming season, we are looking forward to giving North Lake Tahoe a taste of our world of wow at the new Bourbon Pub Northstar.”

Mina, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author, is the founder of MINA Group, which will operate the pub in partnership with Vail Resorts. Operating since 2003, MINA Group manages more than 40 restaurants around the country.

“I’ve always had my eye on Tahoe and am so thrilled to be partnering with Vail Resorts to bring our upscale experience to The Village at Northstar.” — Chef Michael Mina

“Northstar is very proud to welcome Michael Mina’s Bourbon Pub, adding to the roster of world-class amenities offered to guests at our resort,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort, in a news release. “Our collaboration with the MINA Group will not only add to Northstar’s existing elevated après scene, it will be an opportunity for our guests to experience year-round lunch and dinner creations from a globally celebrated chef in the heart of our village.”

The 125-seat restaurant is located at the base of the Big Springs Gondola in the Village at Northstar. Bourbon Pub also features an eight-seat bar, private dining space, and a mud room with cubbies and hooks to store guests’ gear before entering. Additionally, vintage board games are available for guests looking for some friendly competition off the slopes.

Executive Chef Jon Blackley, a North Carolina native, will work closely with Chef Mina to establish the new pub in the area. Blackley has previously worked at some of the best restaurants in the state and has been in the hospitality business for more than 20 years. Blackley’s most recent notable experiences include banquet chef at the Unstead Hotel and Spa, chef de cuisine at Prestonwood Country Club, and most recently, executive chef at Vidrio. Blackley said he plans on elevating the familiar and enjoys cooking with the seasons using the freshest local and sustainable products available.

Other items on the Bourbon Pub menu include Avocado Hummus with cucumber, endive crudité and roasted garlic chickpeas; Truffle Caesar with gem lettuce, sweet onion cream, garlic streusel and parmesan; and Cauliflower ‘Steak’ with tahina sauce, pomegranate, pickled golden raisins, za’taar and pistachio. To accompany the pub’s mountain-fare menu, the beverage program at Bourbon Pub Northstar will encompass classic cocktails with an après twist as well as local craft beers and domestic wine served by the glass.

Bourbon Pub Northstar will be open for lunch and dinner service daily.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union based in Truckee. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.