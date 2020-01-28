New partnership forged between Grass Valley Training Zone, NorCal Strength & Conditioning

The last day of Hannah Acosta’s Cross Fit Pick Axe classes on Whispering Pines Lane was Dec. 28.

But the end to that chapter for Acosta and her Cross Fit members marked the beginning of a new story.

Having run the Grass Valley Cross Fit space for a handful of years, Acosta is now a trainer at Grass Valley Training Zone, running NorCal Strength & Conditioning classes.

The move, which occurred on Jan. 1, allowed her to transfer 50 of her previous Cross Fit members over to Training Zone, she said. The change occurred because Acosta said she was trying to broaden fitness opportunities for her members.

“Whatever it is that makes you feel good and healthy, do that,” she said.

Despite the quick turnaround, Acosta said she had been in discussions with Grass Valley Training Zone staff members about the change for some time.

Chris Gill, owner of Grass Valley Training Zone, said Acosta becoming an employee and the addition of the NorCal Strength & Conditioning program was a natural fit.

“Our overall mission is to get people healthy however we can,” he said, adding, “We offer so much more variety now by bringing strength and conditioning classes here too.”

Strength and conditioning classes are offered Monday through Friday at Training Zone with an additional free class on Saturday, said Gill. The additional program was a part of a broader change at Training Zone, as its bottom floor was completely remodeled to accommodate the program.

“So we’ve had a lot of transitions for the past month,” said Training Zone fitness manager Zoey McLarty.

Acosta, who recently received a weightlifting certification, said she will also be teaching a fall prevention and stability class, which aims to help elderly community members.

