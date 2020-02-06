New owners, name at gym on Whispering Pines Lane

When: Staffed hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 24/7

Courtney Parker has always been involved in fitness.

Growing up, she was raised on a horse farm. She swam. She hiked. In general, she loved physical activity.

“I’m pretty much a country girl,” she said.

But when beginning her career path, Parker thought it best to have a “solid desk job” because that’s what society was signaling her to do.

It wasn’t until she met trainer Matt Reiswig that things began to change. Reiswig was building a life dedicated to fitness, and together they soon evolved a solid working relationship and partnership — the two are now engaged.

“We discovered how much of a team we are,” said Parker.

Having worked as trainers at Empowerment Fitness (previously Pam’s Fitness First), Parker and Reiswig now own the business.

They finalized the sale this week, and changed the name to Limitless Fitness.

“It’s just been a dream in the making for us,” said Reiswig.

The couple has been working as trainers for an almost combined two decades.

‘A MULTITUDE OF MODALITIES’

Reiswig said he and Parker have been looking to own their own facility for the past two years. Desiring something community-oriented, the co-owners of Limitless Fitness are offering both a generalized membership and specialized services.

“We aim to provide a safe space for people who want to participate in a multitude of modalities (and) to be able to access that from a professional fitness trainer,” said Parker. “We are creating a space that really caters to the individual person.”

Reiswig agreed, hoping to eventually offer specialties in yoga, weight lifting, power lifting and more.

“We’re going to house it all,” he said.

Parker and Reiswig, who plan to hire about six trainers, said they are most serious about putting their members first.

“We want to give back that sense of reciprocation,” said Reiswig.

Reiswig, who was a pitcher and defensive end in high school, said his baseball career was cut short due to a blood clot that developed in his pitching arm. After navigating correctional surgery and serious rehabilitation, he said he still wasn’t able to throw as fast, preventing him from achieving a future in professional baseball.

Now he hopes his role as a trainer offers others a second chance — another opportunity to become a better athletes or simply more fit. He said his perspective has also made him more accepting.

“It’s more so living within the moment,” he said. “Not looking at tomorrow but living within the moment — always accepting things as they are and being comfortable with that.”

Parker and Reiswig extended appreciation to Pam Blankenship, the previous owner of the gym on Whispering Pines Lane.

“We’re really grateful to her,” said Parker. “It’s very important for us to embrace what Pam had built there.”

Limitless Fitness will offer a variety of membership options, said Parker, for those who want to engage in an open gym workout, have specialized classes or personal trainers. A soft opening for the gym will occur in the spring.

“We want to (offer) a place where the locals have a second home,” said Reiswig.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.