New massage and plant shop opens in Nevada City

Where nature and nurture meet. The Nevada City business that is attempting to evoke the feeling of being outside was designed with much intention, according to co-owner Leiya Mahoney.

Mahoney’s shop, The Sunroom, offers massages, plants and a pleasant décor.

“We put a lot of heart and thought into the business and space,” she said.

The woman-owned store officially opened in July and recently held its grand opening.

The plants and translucent windows, making the store appear inside and outside at once, is meant to improve customer health, which is well-founded by science. According to a recent study in the United Kingdom, nature immersion lends itself to the sustained happiness and wellbeing of people who interact with it.

Mahoney runs her nature-inspired business with two partners in the Bay Area and one employee locally.

Before opening The Sunroom, she was working as a certified massage therapist for years between Nevada County and the Bay Area.

“I was ready to create something that could grow and was inspired and was mine,” she said.

Mahoney’s latest venture is a way for her to take her career to the next level, hopefully inspiring healing along the way.

