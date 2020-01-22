New gluten-free eatery opens in Grass Valley

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Closed Tuesday. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The new cafe plays on themes of Greek mythology.

Store owner Laura Kofler, having earned her degree in English literature, is intrigued with how ravens are interwoven in the folklore.

In one of the stories she found captivating, a white raven — “Corvus” in Latin — was punished by the Greek god Apollo for relinquishing itself to temptation.

Now, Kofler is leveraging the Latin word and its encompassing myths by opening the gluten-free cafe Corvus in Grass Valley with her business partner Aaron Mallah.

“The flight and airiness of a bird in general just hit home in a name I was searching for,” she said, appreciating the mystery, magic and mythology of ravens.

Kofler said there was a lot of demand for gluten-free bread in Grass Valley, which inspired her to open her shop where Café Tara previously sat.

“The enthusiasm was too much to ignore,” she said.

After spending five months renovating her building on Mill Street, Kofler said she’s designed her cafe to serve a range of items, including baked goods, paninis, soups and salads.

Kofler said she’s been living without gluten for the past seven years due to an autoimmune disease, and has been baking desserts for the past eight years.

The process of baking, she said, allows her to release tension and offer something sweet for others.

“This is something at my core,” she said, “and it does sort of ease everything else.”

Kofler said she plans to expand her menu and culture. She’s applying for a beer and wine license, and wants to eventually offer charcuterie and small plates.

In the near future, the eatery is meant to amalgamate the concepts of a bakery and wine lounge.

