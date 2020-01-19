New day spa opens in Grass Valley

Jene Morrison grew up in Grass Valley, but spent most of her professional career in Montana as a clinical aesthetician.

After moving back to her hometown three years ago, Morrison saw “Ladybird Drive” off Highway 49 as she was driving her son to school. She loved it.

In October, she opened her business, LADYBIRD aesthetics, a day spa on LaBarr Meadows Road.

Morrison’s business offers massages, micro-blading, facials and waxes. The business runs with the help of independent wellness contractors, Christine Avilla and Rachelle Cattaneo.

One room in the practice is still available for rent, remaining open to another individual who works in wellness, said Morrison.

Morrison, who is currently attending nursing school, said she’s been working as an aesthetician for 20 years now. Her main focus has been on removing acne and hard-to-treat skin conditions.

“It’s what I’ve always done,” she said.

Her building on LaBarr Meadows has been completely renovated, she said, giving Ladybird a Scandinavian feel.

“The space is beautiful,” she said.

