New clothing store opens in downtown Grass Valley

One of Jacqueline Michie’s first passions was the arts and architecture.

While at an arts school, studying women’s fashion design in San Francisco, Michie found her niche in hat making. Soon after completing her studies she landed an internship in London to work under Philip Treacy, who has designed hats for people like Lady Gaga and members of the British royal family.

Returning to the Bay Area after her internship, Michie then moved to Nevada County in 2014, designing hats from private studios around town. As of February, Michie opened her own shop in downtown Grass Valley: Mill And Main. The shop’s name comes from the cross section at which it sits and is also a play on words — a milliner is someone who designs and makes hats.

“It’s exciting,” Michie said of her store. “It feels really great.”

Michie said she sells mostly hats made of felt and straw, and that most of her training stems from her handwork, as she’s honed her skill of fine detailing and fine sewing. Having grown up in Oklahoma, Michie said she combines a Southern feel with British-Australian influences. The store owner expressed her appreciation for hat making as she custom designs and creates hats with her customers being a significant part of the process.

“It was the perfect little niche for me to be able to create (something) with my hands, to still be a crafter of things,” she said.

In addition to her hats, Michie said her store also sells jewelry from local designers, clothing and some home goods.

While March and April were difficult months for her business, Michie is looking forward to the future, noting that May and June already had much better foot traffic. She’s happy to be able to offer locals a clothing store in the middle of Grass Valley.

“I really couldn’t be happier to be in this area,” she said. “I really love it.”

