New addition

In 2017, Nathan Leishman was living in Cambridge, Massachusetts and working in downtown Boston. Leishman had been working in Boston for nearly a decade, investing in companies across Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

He received a call from Allen Ostrofe inviting him to join Ostrofe Financial Consultants, Inc. (OFC) in Grass Valley. Soon, Leishman and his wife Stephanie moved west.

“We brought Nathan onto OFC because of his comprehensive skills in investment management,” says Allen Ostrofe.

At OFC, Leishman draws on this experience in his current role advising individuals, families, and business owners on their personal finances, investments and retirement plans.

He and his wife Stephanie have enjoyed getting involved in the local community, including volunteering through several community organizations such as Rotary, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I love living in Nevada County because we don’t have to go far to go on a great hike or attend a film festival. The pines and oaks are beautiful, and we can gaze at the stars.”

Leishman stands out from most financial advisors because he is both a Certified Financial Plannertm (CFP) professional and a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.

A CFP® professional shows expertise with financial planning, tax planning strategies, insurance, estate planning strategies and retirement. The designation is awarded by the CFP Board to those who pass the board’s exams, continue in ongoing education, fulfill the requirement of relevant work experience in the field, and demonstrate professional ethics.

The CFA charter is one of the greatest distinctions in the investment management profession. Earning the CFA charter takes a minimum of four years of professional experience, an average of 1,000 hours of rigorous study, and successful completion of 18 hours of exams covering quantitative methods, economics, corporate finance, financial reporting and analysis, security analysis and portfolio management.

Leishman brings together expertise from worlds of investment management and financial planning to help clients. Financial planning involves working with clients to plan and prepare for the future. It is not just a matter of crunching numbers to find an optimal strategy. Leishman explains, “financial planning is personalized to an individual’s situation and objectives. What I like most about financial planning is organizing the ‘financial clutter’ for our clients and presenting simple strategies in an easy-to-understand way that they can implement in their lives.”

As you develop your financial well-being, decisions can get complicated. You might wonder why you should choose a Roth or traditional IRA, how to use education funds for your children’s future, how to set up a 401(k) plan for your small business, or what you need to retire. You have assets, liabilities, and your taxes and estate planning can start to seem complicated. You might not even know what you are missing in your financial plan. These are a few of the reasons that you may want to work with a financial advisor, who has your best interests in mind.

