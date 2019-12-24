Nevada County wants economic development input

Nevada County is seeking community input for its economic development strategy.

The county released a survey where people can sound off about economic development at: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/FormCenter. Visitors to that website should click on the link under “County Executive Office” that states: County of Nevada is looking for feedback on Economic Development.

The survey asks residents about their view on the county’s challenges to economic development, what is most important to improving economic development and how important it is compared to other issues the county faces like homelessness and fire danger.

The survey comes as the Board of Supervisors prepares for its January workshop where it will determine its annual priority objectives, which included economic development with an emphasis on infrastructure this year.

“We plan to share the results with the Board of Supervisors at their annual planning workshop in January as part of a broader presentation and conversion on economic development,” Nevada County Assistant CEO Mali Dyck said in an email. “In addition, we’re planning to conduct our second National Citizens Survey (which is a scientific sample) in the spring so this quick survey may provide insights into what economic development related topics we want to ask citizens about in that survey.”

According to the board’s latest priority objective progress report, when it comes to economic development the county is on track with its initiatives to develop broadband, including completing its county-wide broadband strategy and assisting Race Communications in building its Bright Fiber project, which is currently in progress. The report also highlighted the economic development created by the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, which contracted with the Sierra Business Council to operate a small business center that consulted 245 businesses in the county in a year.

The progress report concluded the county was behind in its economic development initiatives to seek funding for infrastructure projects, develop a database for grant information and implement tourism marketing strategies, for which it contracted with the Economic Resource Council.

While the survey won’t directly dictate the board’s priorities, it is a way for the community to have their voices heard while the county develops its policies.

“The Economic Development survey isn’t going to be a scientific sample,” Dyck said. “It’s more about getting a pulse from the community to find out what people think of when they think about economic development and what they think is important.”

