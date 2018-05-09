Nevada County Tech Connection’s May TechTonic Event: Human Communication as Marketing Strategy

It's often said that the goal of marketing is to control perception and change behavior.

At this month's TechTonic event, the Nevada County Tech Connection will host Susan Bandura, longtime marketing strategist, to teach small business owners, entrepreneurs, and tech marketers that doing exactly that is easier than we think.

TechTonic will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada County Tech Hub at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

TechTonic is a free monthly networking event that features industry experts speaking on a variety of provocative technology and business topics. Local tech talent, entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, small business owners, and other members of the Nevada County community show up regularly to learn and network at this lively monthly event. TechTonic brings some of the most experienced and accomplished speakers in tech and business to Nevada County.

On Tuesday, Bandura will talk about marketing strategy and the importance of human to human communication. Her expertise lies in the relationship between qualitative and quantitative research: how they work differently and how they work together to reach the most useful insights on why people behave the way they do — and how to potentially change that behavior.

Given the entrepreneurial spirit of Nevada County and the large number of entrepreneurs and solopreneurs starting "passion projects" here, marketing and business knowhow is often ignored at the outset, and it's not until the shop or yoga studio is opened, the soap is made, or the tech product is ready that the business owner realizes he or she needs to attract new customers and keep the ones they may already have.

Bandura says that too often the word "marketing" raises hackles, confusion, or too many acronyms to keep track of. In reality marketing is really simple. It's how you would talk to a new acquaintance (new customers), get back in touch with an old friend (lapsed users), or try to rekindle a broken relationship (rejectors). When you think about marketing, plain thinking and plain talk will beat out any PowerPoint deck or data set any day. Even when it comes to marketing to businesses, you're still trying to talk to a person (or, okay, maybe a group of them). You're not selling to a corporation. You're selling to a human.

Both a qualitative and quantitative researcher, Bandura earned a Stanford MBA with a concentration on market research and statistics. She worked for advertising powerhouses Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann, and Foote, Cone, and Belding before starting Susan Bandura Consulting.

Rather than staying in advertising, she took the application of her account planning background further upstream, into brand and product development. Today she helps clients figure out what they know from their market research, and what they still need to find out so they can develop the best communications strategy and creative work.

Professionals and families are welcome at TechTonic, as well as children who require minimal supervision. Food and drinks will be provided. A donation of $5-$15 would be appreciated, but is not required.

NCTC is working to create a culture of innovation, creativity, and global problem solving that supports a diverse economy and a sustainable future for those who choose to live in Nevada County. We provide events, education, training, coaching, networking, and mentoring opportunities for Nevada County's tech community, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

For more information, visit the NCTC website at http://www.nctechconnection.org.