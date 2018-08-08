Nevada County Tech Connection works to attract new generation of employees

With rural Nevada County's need for more young families, and tech businesses' need a robust pipeline of qualified tech workers, local companies are working with the Nevada County Tech Connection to bring more employees to the region to help solve both problems.

Many local tech companies have successfully recruited interns at college career fairs, a news release states. This year's crop of interns come from Chico State, Sacramento State, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

"But when interns arrive here," the release states, "they often feel isolated, and unaware of the great activities and events Nevada County has to offer."

a positive experience

Last summer, members of the Tech Connection's Talent Development team started a program to change that, and connect local tech interns through a series of social events hosted by local tech companies.

The interns might play volleyball, mini golf, disc golf, or go bowling, followed by an optional evening event such as the Grass Valley Thursday Night Market or the Nevada County Fair.

The goal of the program was to ensure that the interns not only learn about all of the tech job opportunities in the region, but that they have a positive experience during their time in Nevada County with the hope they will move back here after they graduate, the release states.

The program, now in its second season, has seen local video broadcast solutions company AJA recruiting four interns last summer, offered full-time jobs to three, and all three accepted, according to the release. Fabric cutting machine manufacturer Autometrix previously struggled to find interns, but this year, students were calling them and asking about internships.

Staying after graduation

Bob Hudelson, who coordinates AJA's internship program, said he is happy with the program's success, but feels there is more to do.

"The internship part is down," he said, "but how do we get them to come back to Nevada County?"

In an effort to connect with more potential interns and employees, AJA brings summer interns to colleges in the fall to speak with peers about their experience in Nevada County.

"They can talk not just about their jobs, but about all the great things they did in Nevada County," said Hudelson.

It's a slow process, but the Talent Development team and the tech companies are hoping that with this type of outreach and connection, word will start to spread among younger people about what a great place Nevada County is to live, and about the job opportunities that our tech ecosystem provides, the release states.

For more information or to get involved with Nevada County Tech Connection's Talent Development team, email info@nctechconnection.org.

Source: Nevada County Tech Connection