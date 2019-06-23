Nevada County Tech Connection honors entrepreneurs with celebration, special guest

Entrepreneurs are the backbone and lifeblood of the U.S. and Nevada County economy. Join Nevada County Tech Connection for pre-Fourth of July festivities in honor of local entrepreneurs. Enjoy food, craft beer, and red, white and blue, with our special guest Mark Haney, whose purpose in life is to promote, support, and grow entrepreneurs in the region.

Being an entrepreneur can be tough, but there are tactics you can use to overcome challenges. Haney has built several multi-million dollar companies and is passionate about helping dedicated Greater Sacramento region entrepreneurs and business people grow their businesses.

One of the most significant problems Haney sees entrepreneurs encountering is not achieving peak performance. Join Haney for pro tips on how to boost efficiency, use time wisely, and how to get unstuck.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so bring your individual questions and business problems, and let Haney help you find the solution you’ve been looking for!

Beer sponsored by our local entrepreneurial success story, Grass Valley Brewing Company.

In 2011, Haney launched Haney Business Ventures, a family of businesses focused on investment and growth of hometown entrepreneurial opportunities. Through HaneyBiz.com, Mark has invested or partnered in over 25 ventures across multiple industries including Security, Commercial Audio/Visual, Real Estate Brokerage, Property Development, Construction, Commercial Landscaping, Transportation, Bookkeeping, Internet Commerce, and many others.

In 2015, Haney became a media personality with the launch of the HaneyBiz Project, a weekly radio interview show focuses on entrepreneurial education and inspiration. Since its debut, the show has garnered widespread acclaim, attracting some of Northern California’s most notable millionaires, billionaires, and startup founders as interview guests.

“In some ways,” Haney said, “entrepreneurs in the Sacramento region are underdogs. Right down the street, San Francisco and Silicon Valley are the entrepreneurial epicenters, and people might not think of the Capital Region. So I’m on a mission to change that and ignite an entrepreneurial revolution. It’s going to take entrepreneurs to save our economy.”