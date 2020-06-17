Nevada County Relief fund seeks grantees for new round

how to apply Visit http://www.nevcorelief.org/apply-for-relief

Businesses and nonprofits in need can apply now through Wednesday for the Nevada County Relief Fund’s second round of grant funding.

The fund awarded $210,000 to 28 businesses and eight nonprofits with its first disbursement last month, and hopes to announce second-round awardees by July 7. Small businesses are eligible for up to $5,000 in micro-grants, and nonprofits can apply for up to $20,000.

The application process has been updated and people who applied last time will need to resubmit an application.

According to Sherry Bartolucci, co-chairwoman for the fund’s community advisory committee, the application was changed to help score and prioritize applications, more than 200 of which were received in the last round.

“We’re trying to differentiate better,” Bartolucci said. “We had so many applications that came in that we got to a point where we couldn’t see the difference between them.”

Fund volunteers use a numbered scoring system to judge applications, Bartolucci said. Also new, according to Bartolucci, is that the Sierra Business Council will work with awardees using one-on-one business counseling sessions.

In order to apply, an applicant must demonstrate the funding will help them remain in business; provide sound business financial statements; have no more than 20 employees; must be in good standing with the county, including adhering to public health guidelines; and must have been in operation as of March.

Businesses that were insolvent at that time, have not decided to reopen, or have a line of credit available to their business are not eligible.

Funding can be used for payroll, rent, inventory, to reinvest in their business or for implementing public safety measures.

The online application process does not allow saving, meaning the application and required documentation must be submitted at that time. No late or incomplete applications will be accepted.

The application asks applicants to describe how the money will be used, how their organization impacts the county, how it has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether they would be willing to promote the 2020 Census if funded.

Organizers announced a goal of raising $500,000 by July 4, with private donors pledging to match up to $35,000 in community donations. The fund has collected more than $347,000 to date. The fund will continue dispersing awards every time it raises an additional $100,000.

“There’s a massive volunteer fundraising effort going on,” Bartolucci said. “We’re still fundraising like crazy trying to get that number to $500,000, so when we are able to give out these funds it’s a little higher than what we have now and it can continue to help the community.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.