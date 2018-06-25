Nevada County receives first commercial cannabis permit application

Frogville Farms, a medicinal cannabis farm, has turned in the first application for a commercial cannabis cultivation permit in Nevada County history, according to a news release.

The small farm is run by Donna Panza and Jon Krekorian, who have taken great care to ensure the cultivation site is "Clean Green certified" and run according to organic standards, the release states.

"Now that the application was deemed complete and accepted by the Community Development Agency, the County has about two weeks to review all the documentation," the release states. "If all goes well, Frogville Farms will be issued the first conditional approval to commercially cultivate cannabis in early to mid-July."

More information about Panza and Krekorian, and their longtime leadership in the cannabis community, can be found on Frogville Farms' website (https://www.frogvillefarms.com/).

Source: The law office of Heather L. Burke