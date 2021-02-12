Nevada County Economic Resource Council welcomes Gil Mathew

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council, Inc. (ERC) has announced Gil Mathew will be joining the council as Executive Director effective immediately.

The Economic Resource Council is pleased to announce the selection of an Executive Director to lead the council. After a several months and many interviews, the ERC executive search committee has chosen Gil Mathew to serve as the organization’s new executive director. Mathew will take the leadership role in mid-February from the current interim executive director Tim Corkins who held the reigns for three years.

Mathew has enjoyed a long career in business and sales. Starting with Eocom Corporation as a financial analyst, then moving into the mortgage banking business with Uni-Cal Mortgage and creating his own mortgage company, Benchmark Financial. When an opportunity became available to start his own manufacturing company, that became Benchmark Thermal in Grass Valley; manufacturing and distributing industrial heating systems to the semi-conductor industry and other OEMs. Mathew sold that business and in 2007 accepted the position of CEO of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council doing economic and community development for the County of Nevada. After three years, Mathew went into the alternative energy business as a co-owner and COO of EnPower Systems, Inc. dba Sierra Solar Systems, and Plan It Solar. Mathew returned to the ERC in 2019 to manage the NoRTEC and California Manufacturing Technology Consulting contracts.

“I am excited to continue working with the ERC in this new role,” said Mathew.

Stephanie Ortiz, ERC Board Chair Elect, believes this is a natural next step for the association. “Gil’s experience will be a great asset to the organization and will build off of the great momentum that ERC Board of Directors has already put in place for us.”

Source: Nevada County Economic Resource Council