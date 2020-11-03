Nevada County businesses settle indoor dining fines

Nevada County is moving forward with a “litigation process” against Calla Lily Crepes as the business continues to operate despite a cease-and-desist order against them from September.

According to Calla Lily manager George Gault, they don’t have plans to close down or come into compliance any time soon.

“We’re anti-mask,” he said. “We like to give people the choice.”

Environmental Health director Amy Irani said the business is in communication with county counsel and could not provide further details.

“The county continues to encourage the owner of Calla Lily Crepes to meet with me and the EH Department to come to a resolution so the owner can safely open and resume operations once again,” Irani said in an email.

According to Irani, the county has come to an agreement with the three other businesses it previously fined for operating indoors against state mandates this summer.

Old Town Cafe, Friar Tuck’s and Sergio’s Caffe will each pay the equivalent of the annual permit fees, which can range from about $100 to $1,000, depending on capacity, instead of the nearly $5,000 each they racked up for being out of compliance.

The businesses will be eligible for permit waivers, approved by supervisors last month, that allow bars, body art facilities, organized camps, restaurants, and public pools and spas to waive annual permit fees by applying online at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/EHPermitWaiver.

Applicants must be in compliance with all local, state and federal regulations, including executive orders and state public health orders. They must also have completed a COVID-19 Workplace Specific Plan, be current on fees, and remain in good standing with the Environmental Health department.

According to Irani, the Environmental Health department continues to receive complaints about the three businesses not using masks, and will “work with the operators on education of mask importance for protecting the public and their employees/staff.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.