Nevada County Business Task Force shares county resources

As business owners feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic begin searching through red tape for relief programs, Nevada County wants to give them a place to start.

Last week the county kicked off the first meeting of its Business Task Force, comprised of business organizations, nonprofits and elected officials, including the Economic Resource Council, Sierra Business Council, and Board of Supervisors chairwoman Heidi Hall.

The group was created to identify and facilitate resources in the wake of overwhelming questions and concerns from the community, particularly about businesses.

“Our businesses are under fire, as this shutdown happens a huge number of our businesses are going to be suffering,” Hall said. “There are just so many questions about how we can support businesses that we decided to get everyone on a phone call and share in more real time what’s happening and facilitate collaboration between businesses and government agencies as well.”

Recordings of the group’s virtual meetings — along with federal, state and local resources, business guides and links to local business Facebook resources — can be found at the county website: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2927/Coronavirus-Guidance-for-BusinessesEmplo.

According to Hall, as well as facilitating access to these resources, the task force can also walk business owners through the often confusing processes.

“There are federal and state programs, but (people) come to us so we need to do our best to understand what they’re being asked to do,” Hall said. “We have to sometimes direct them to the state or the feds themselves, but mostly we try to provide assistance to help them get through those bureaucratic hurdles.”

No future virtual meetings have been announced.

