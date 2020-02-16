Nevada County Arts Council to host ‘The Business of Art’

In recent years Nevada County Arts Council has worked to provide an outlet, home, and collaborative space for the area’s many artistic creators. Whether musicians, visual artists, or photographers, the Council – a nonprofit organization – continues to expand its practices in facilitating collaborative efforts that promote and sustain the vital creative community of the region. This has become especially relevant since Nevada County received coveted recognition for its two California Cultural Districts, Grass Valley-Nevada City and Truckee Cultural Districts.

On Feb. 29, the Council will take over Nevada City’s Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning campus for an event that serves to inspire and connect artists, including creatives running business, for The Business of Art – a symposium meant to educate as well as inspire.

Nevada County Art Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor explained: “If you are attending The Business of Art you are going to be able to learn from, and choose between, workshops and discussions that range from enormous issues and challenges facing the creative community across California to very specific technical advice and professional development opportunities.

“There are a range of offerings from the broad to the very individual moves you can make in terms of advancing your career.”

The day-long conference will run the gamut of topics, with panels and breakout discussions featuring an array of experienced and knowledgeable professionals from all areas of the arts and business worlds. The arguably controversial AB-5 bill will be the topic of just one of the breakout discussions.

Peter Blachley, who will serve as a keynote speaker, is a Nevada County resident and the founder of Morrison Hotel Gallery. With locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Maui, Morrison Hotel has become known around the world as the premiere gallery for rock and music fine art photography. Blachley hopes his experience in the art world can serve to inspire attendees to reach new heights.

“One of the themes I hope to touch on is the concept that you have to work local but think global,” Blachley said. “It’s very important that you try to choose the widest possible audience for your art no matter what that is. You really have no idea how it’s going to reach someone a thousand miles or ten thousand miles away.”

Tudor adds: “The Business of Art” is about workforce mobility. Changes in the way creatives work continues to explain the manifold ways people are essential economic drivers. Our study, Arts & Economic Prosperity in Nevada County, published in 2019, showed just this, when you compare data gathered from a similar study in 2010.”

Kial James is the newest board member of the Nevada County Arts Council and also has gained a following for his popular photo site, Nevada City Scenics. James has also photographed many of the Council’s many events and will do the same during The Business of Art – this time, with a different perspective.

“I’ll be there documenting the whole symposium throughout the day as well as listening to the speakers and immersing myself in these small groups of folks who gather ‘round the table and talk,” said James.

The “folks who gather” will be who James is concentrating on as both spectator and documentarian. He said that the symposium will be a service to many more than just those within the artistic community.

“I think any sort of small business owner or individual artist can benefit from (the symposium) because the whole idea with small business is marketing,” he said. “(It’s about) learning how to market your business, how to tell a story through your business, how to get more involvement within the community.”

Plus, James said, “I think it helps get the message out about the arts council and what they do for the community and how they can benefit independent artists as well as business owners.”

Workshops included in The Business of Art range from “When To Call A Lawyer” to “Inside The Mind Of A Curator,” and world-renowned photographer Norman Seeff – who has photographed everyone from Ray Charles to Joni Mitchell – will offer his insights in a keynote presentation, “Summoning Personal And Collective Creative Excellence.”

Other notable speakers include John Pugh of Art of John Pugh, Patrick Storm of Lemon Tree Agency, and Chris Hayman of Chris Hayman Fine Art.

“Art has to be a community. Everybody has to continue to communicate with each other to make it grow,” said keynote Peter Blachley. “I hope my role can be inspirational because of my background and my past, the fact that I have had to reinvent myself a few times in my life.

“My life has always been surrounded by art and music and because of that nobody gets a straight ticket through life. It just doesn’t happen that way, especially for artists so I am hoping that my story could be an inspiration for artists, whether a painter or musician or whatever that is you want to go for.”

Kial James said, “I would hope attendees would come away with some inspiration as well as a plan to further develop their business or career as an artist. It’s refreshing and it gives you a new perspective on life itself. If it’s done right it can really impact your way of thinking. We are just a hub for a variety of artists and I don’t tend to see that elsewhere.”

For a more information on The Business of Art please visit http://www.nevadacountyarts.org.

Jennifer Nobles is a freelance writer based in Grass Valley. She can be reached at jenkrisnobles@gmail.com.