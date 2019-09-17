Nevada City woman’s cookbook geared to make happy campers through healthy recipes

Longtime Nevada City resident Katie Carter has taken on many roles throughout her life, from her time as a yoga instructor, to her late career change as a nutritionist, to her lifelong passion for wilderness and camping.

Now she can add “author” to that list.

In her debut, self-published book, Carter melds all her different passions into what she calls “the indispensable guide for the healthy camper.” The official launch of her book — “Nourishing Meals on Camper Wheels and Yoga at the Rest Stop” — is Monday in Nevada City.

Although technically a cookbook, Carter’s book also includes natural first aid remedies, camping preparedness tips, helpful yoga poses for long drives or hikes, whimsical self-drawn illustrations, and vignettes recalling her many travels in each chapter.

Carter began the book after her nutrition consulting practice clientele insisted she compile her knowledge and experience into a readable form, but she knew she wanted to include an element of camping, as it held such an important place in her life.

“We camped a lot and camping became a kind of mind-body medicine for me,” Carter said. “I wanted to write a cookbook but I wanted to take a different angle. Food is only one piece of the pie, there are so many other things that go into nourishing us — exercise, relaxation, communication, they’re all important.”

Cookbook

The cookbook features more than 75 recipes that focus on simple, healthy and organic meals anyone can make from a campfire or small camper kitchen. And although she emphasizes the importance of organic and gluten-free lifestyles for herself, she recognized that not everyone has the means or desire to eat the same way.

“I promote organic but don’t want (readers) to stress about it,” Carter said, adding that the recipes are accessible to people of any diet. “Stress is one of the worst toxins for your body.”

Carter says the book will benefit any camper, from hot dog and s’more eating glampers — luxury campers — to health conscious ultralight backpackers. Even those not interested in camping will find something to enjoy in her vignettes and musings, Carter said.

Carter will officially launch “Nourishing Meals on Camper Wheels and Yoga at the Rest Stop” at 5 p.m. Monday at the Inn Town Campground Amphitheater in Nevada City. There she’ll give a talk and presentation about nourishment that comes from places other than food and share recipes and early journal entries from the book’s inception.

“When we started traveling sans kids, I found a wild sense of creativity emerging while cooking, practicing yoga, journaling, making art or dancing in nature,” Carter wrote in her blog. “I don’t claim to be a gourmet chef, but you might call me an inspiring and unconventional campfire cook.”

Contact Staff Writer John Orona at jorona@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.