Nevada City South Pine Cafe temporarily closing
Nevada City’s South Pine Cafe posted Sunday on Facebook that it would be temporarily closing that location, and having those employees work at its second, Grass Valley restaurant.
“With the uncertainty of our situation economically, it makes more sense for us to do a temporary closure,” the post states. “We have determined that it is in the best interest of our employees, customers, and the general wellbeing of our overall businesses to consolidate South Pine Cafe into a single location.”
Co-owner of the South Pine Cafe restaurants Suzie Dyer isn’t sure what is to come for the Nevada City location, but said that her Nevada County businesses — including Pine Street Burgers — have taken a large hit with the fall PG&E power shut-offs and recent lockdowns. Since the lockdowns began, Dyer said she and her husband have been considering merging both South Pine Cafe shops. With added public health restrictions, the Nevada City restaurant couldn’t maintain enough customers at one time to make the venture financially worth it for the time being.
While the Dyer family is still paying rent on the Nevada City location, they don’t know what will become of it, whether to continue operating the restaurant there or to give it up.
“It’s a ‘We don’t know what’s going to happen,’” said the co-owner. “We literally don’t know.”
To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.
