Nevada City Classic window decorations earn prizes
June 25, 2018
The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the first annual Nevada City Bicycle Classic Window Decorating Contest.
The windows were judged on history, visual impact, originality and creativity, with the winners presented prizes.
1st Place: Industrial — Bicycle donated by Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop
2nd Place: Kitkitdizzi — Wine gift basket
3rd Place: Solstice — Restaurant gift certificate
Industrial's window display sported many bicycles, lined with sparkling lights. Jewelry was suspended in small glass balls, and antique knives were splayed out. The base of the display was littered with wood chips and shavings to really emphasize the earthy atmosphere of the shop.
It was an especially sunny day — the reflection of the window and the lighting foiled all attempts of taking photographs of the window display, but it can be viewed in person at 319 Broad St. in Nevada City.
The winner of the Residents Yard Decorating contest is Mike Badgwell, who also won a bicycle donated by the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop.
Badgwell's decorations can be seen at 504 Broad St. The $2,700 bicycle in his yard presentation will be raffled off with proceeds going to Addison Haller's scoliosis treatment. Call the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce office for further details at 530-265-2692.
Sarah Hunter is a University of Nevada journalism student and intern with The Union. Contact her at ncpcintern@theunion.com.
