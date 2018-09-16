Networking event at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley

The Positive Impact Center with guest speaker Jenny Kassan, and a special group of selected local exhibitors are hosting an evening of networking with a special presentation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley, according to a release.

Jenny Kassan is a social enterprise attorney and finance innovator. She has helped many entrepreneurs and nonprofits raise millions of dollars.

Kassan helped write the Title III of the Jobs Act that made crowdfunding possible. Her book, "Raising Capital on Your Own Terms" will be available for sale.

The Positive Impact Center is a benefit corporation with the mission to connect, empower, and resource the people in Nevada County who are working to create positive change. It serves individuals and organizations committed to finding sustainable solutions with positive financial, environmental, and social impact.

For more information on the Positive Impact Center visit http://www.positiveimpactcenter.org.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a Happy Hour Social Mixer, featuring Laurie Jo's organic appetizers, cash bar and small business exhibitors including: Sierra Business Council, Nevada County ERC's Tech Connection, legal services, web designers, social media and financial consultants, green business products, and other small businesses with products, services, and opportunities to support your business.

An interactive presentation by Kassan begins at 5 p.m. sharp, followed by a book signing and more networking.

Interested participants are encouraged to bring business cards to enter a drawing for a ticket to see Michael Moore's sold-out film at the Del Or which takes place after our event.

Tickets are $25 in advance and available at https://bit.ly/2vRPH8a or $30 at the door.

