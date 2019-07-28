Most jobs filled in Nevada County since the 1990s, according to new state employment report

More jobs are being filled in Nevada County since the 1990s, according to Luis Alejo, northern area labor market consultant at California’s Employment Development Department.

Alejo was referring to a June 2019 employment report that says Nevada County has 33,700 people employed — the most the county has seen in decades.

Over the June 2018 to June 2019 year, the sectors to employ the most individuals include trade, transportation and utilities (4,940), education and health services (5,450), leisure and hospitality (5,290) and government (7,030).

The county’s unemployment rate of 3.4 percent — which is lower than the state’s and country’s average — is slightly up from last month. This is a normal trend not just for the county but also the country, said Alejo, because a new wave of younger individuals are trying to get jobs and some haven’t yet found employment.

“You have an influx of students who will go into the labor force looking for work,” he said.

Over the last month, the manufacturing sector took the biggest hit (losing 50 jobs) while the leisure and hospitality industry held the second-largest gain of 260 jobs, likely due to tourism.

“You know that there’s a larger growth of individuals visiting the county,” said Alejo.

