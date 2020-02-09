Money tip for students

The theft of credit and debit card numbers should make everyone, including students, more careful about protecting their money from cyber thieves. The following measures can help, according to KHEAA, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

Never provide your Social Security, bank account or credit card number in response to a phone call, text or email. If you get a text or email from a bank or company, don’t click on any link in the message. It may lead you to a fake site run by thieves hoping you’ll enter personal information, or it may install spyware or malware on your phone or computer. Instead, sign in through the website you normally use when you do business with that firm.

Never provide bank, credit card or other sensitive data on a website that doesn’t explain how your information will be protected, including encryption to safely transmit and store data.

When you use your ATM or debit card, make sure no one can see your PIN. Check ATMs for obvious signs of tampering or for a skimming device.

Install a free or low-cost firewall to stop intruders from gaining remote access to your devices. Download and update security patches offered by your system and software vendors to correct weaknesses that could be exploited.

KHEAA is a public, nonprofit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

