Meet your merchant: Two veterinarians, both moms of young children, take ownership of longtime Grass Valley veterinary hospital

It seemed like a perfect fit.

Veterinarians Amber Murphy and Robin Janeway both graduated from vet school in 2008. They were the same age and both were married with young children. While working together as associate veterinarians at Brighton Greens Veterinary Hospital in Grass Valley, the pair discovered they shared a strong work ethic and a similar approach to practicing compassionate medicine. They also both hoped to one day open their own practice.

An opportunity arose sooner than expected when the owner of Brighton Greens, highly regarded veterinarian Susan Smith, announced her intention to retire after practicing medicine at the clinic for more than 17 years.

It seemed only natural for Janeway and Murphy to take joint ownership of the small animal practice. Clearly they were ready, experienced, and qualified. In September of 2017, they were handed the keys to the long-established veterinary hospital, which first opened in 1989.

Sharing a deep commitment to providing compassionate, progressive and high quality care, Murphy and Janeway bring different yet complementary strengths and expertise to Brighton Greens.

Murphy earned a bachelor's degree in animal science and pathobiology and a master's in growth physiology from the University of Connecticut, in the state where she grew up. After working as a research scientist in the bio tech industry, she and her family then moved to Perth, Australia, where she went on to graduate in 2008 from the globally accredited veterinary school at Murdoch University.

Janeway grew up in Grass Valley and attended Nevada Union High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in animal science at the University of California, Davis, where she went on to get her doctor of veterinary medical degree from the same university's School of Veterinary Medicine.

Starting out practicing emergency medicine at an equine clinic in Modesto, Janeway and her husband, also a Nevada County native, eventually decided they wanted to raise their family closer to relatives and their beloved hometown.

Murphy and Janeway say there are several new additions and features at the practice that set them apart. First, they are one of few regional practices to own a digital dentistry machine, which can identify problems below the gum line, such as abscesses and tooth reabsorption, a common condition in cats.

Without this technology, said Murphy, some issues can go undetected for far too long. Secondly, Brighton Greens is the only clinic in western Nevada County to own a cold laser machine, which is instrumental in the treatment of such conditions as inflammation, injury, swelling, rattlesnake bites and more. The treatment, added Murphy, can help in reducing pain and medication dosages.

The clinic also hosts Davis-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter Walsh when needed. And not only does Brighton Greens perform spay and neutering procedures at reduced prices for the local shelter, Sammie's Friends, they also offer at-home euthanasia. They are just one of two practices in Nevada County to be accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association, which requires them to undergo regular comprehensive evaluations by veterinary experts who evaluate the practice on roughly 900 standards of veterinary care.

"I have been going to Brighton Greens Veterinary Hospital for the past few years," said Lake Wildwood resident Dick DeLisser. "Over the course of time, my 14-year-old canine companion, Maggie, has had various problems requiring medical attention. In every case, I have found doctors Murphy and Janeway, and their staff, not only to be professional, loving, and providing excellent medical care, but also to be sensitive to and supportive of my own personal concerns about my dog.

"Together we discuss the prognosis along with how to proceed — they listen and respect my input, even when we are not in complete agreement, and together, we come up with a plan. The doctor will call me at home, on her own time, and spend up to 20 minutes discussing my dog's diagnosis, my questions and my concerns, at no cost. For me, that speaks of dedication and support. My experience with Brighton Green Veterinary Clinic is that the doctors and staff are not only excellent at their profession but have shown the kind of personal dedication and genuine love I have come to expect."

Murphy and Janeway say those are the kinds of comments they strive for.

"It's rewarding to be able to help a sick patient when an emergency comes up," said Murphy. "We have a lot of compassion for animals and are sympathetic to the emotional attachments owners have with their pets. We have a carefully chosen staff — they have great personalities and are good with both pets and people. All of us have developed friendships with our clients."

"Getting to know the clients and their pets personally and to see improvements when you get an unusual medical case is definitely rewarding," echoed Janeway. "I grew up here, so I love all the local connections. But most importantly it feels good to know you've improved the quality of life for a pet."

