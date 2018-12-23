Meet Your Merchant: Travel the world, or, better yet, go to Yabobo

If you hear kick-ass music coming out of Yabobo in Nevada City, you can thank the manager, B.D. Colwell, who was a DJ at KVMR for 28 years. For 11 of those, Colwell became known for his African music show.

"I got bored with western music and one day came upon some used African albums," he said. "I fell hard."

With a love for Africa's music and its rich culture, it was no surprise that Colwell would land a job at Asylum Down, a Nevada City import store that sells handmade goods and crafts made by artisans from West Africa and all over the world.

Hired by owner Peggy Peterson in 2002, Colwell told her he didn't want to work in retail, so he started out in shipping and receiving, which was located in the store's basement.

"But the longer I worked down there, the more I realized I liked being up in the light, talking to people face-to-face, instead of through a hatch," said Colwell.

By that time, Asylum Down was busting at the seams with inventory, yet Peterson still wanted to bring in more. As a result, a second store, Yabobo, opened its doors featuring an eclectic array of instruments, including African drums, wooden flutes, thumb pianos and a variety of other rhythm instruments. When manager Carol Meals opted to retire several years later in 2007, Peterson got to thinking.

Recommended Stories For You

"I took a chance and hired B.D. to manage the store, despite his complete lack of experience," said Peterson, with a laugh. "But it's worked out well. B.D. has the best of all worlds — I'm spread too thin, so I let him run Yabobo as though it was his own store. It's like his own shop, except he doesn't have to worry about the bottom line. Now it's the longest job he's ever had."

"It's true," said Colwell. "This job has lasted longer than any job, girlfriend or wife. To my shock, the more individual humans I meet, the more I fall in love with them. It's been a blessing to discover that. But as a group, we're doomed."

Over the years, Yabobo's inventory has evolved. Peterson, who used to sell large quantities of wholesale items, has pared down in an effort to simplify her life. Instead of the usual trade shows she included in her annual shopping trips for many years, she now opts to do more of what she enjoys most — visiting the artists and countries she loves.

"Each year I take two trips to Bali, two to Morocco and two to Ghana," she said. "Now I only buy 10 or 25 of each thing, just for the store. B.D. and I are at the time in our lives when we want things to be a little more relaxed."

Regardless, the inventory inside the 1,900-square-foot space on North Pine Street is impressive. In addition to instruments, popular items include belly dancing clothes and accessories, Moroccan pottery, Indian bedspreads, incense, jewelry, wind chimes, Tibetan prayer flags, scarves, purses, wallets, rain sticks, batik duvet covers, rugs, hard-to-find used CDs and an impressive array of bumper stickers boasting compelling social commentary. All of these are artfully displayed and overseen by the looming presence of an elegant, 7-foot sacred bird sculpture from Mali, so beloved that it's not for sale.

"We have a lot of loyal customers and will always carry some of the same things, but our inventory will always change," said Peterson. "We're always looking for something different."

Despite his passion for music, which Colwell says he loves being able to play "all day long at full volume," it's the customers that have kept him at Yabobo all these years.

"Yup, it turns out I'm not a misanthrope after all," he said. "I've fallen in love with the people here."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.