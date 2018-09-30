Meet Your Merchant: The art of building to transform and inspire

Eric Breuer's childhood was full of color, creativity and travel — an existence he fondly refers to as a "very artistic universe."

Growing up in Marin County with artist parents, he has early memories of carefully loading up the family Volkswagen Bug with art, headed for the annual Mill Valley Fall Art Festival.

When he was in the eighth grade, Breuer's mother took him and his sister on a year-long driving trip through Mexico — an experience that impacted him profoundly.

"I began to understand how people live differently and how land and architecture changes people," he said. "I learned about functionality, diversity and developed an appreciation for what architecture and design does for us. Here in American society we try to fit ourselves into architecture, and there's a huge disconnect. Mexicans are functional — they make things happen around them with so little."

This echoed back to the words of his father, an accomplished graphic designer.

"Things should be designed to be both functional and beautiful," he said.

Once back in the States, Breuer was home schooled for several years on a remote Oregon farm, where he was first introduced to the value and simple beauty of sustainability. But in the years that followed, his love of travel eventually took him to Europe, a place where the breathtaking architecture of the Renaissance had profoundly influenced an entire civilization. This was a spiritual experience for Breuer, who said he was then eager to learn how to create magnificent spaces of his own. This was what started him down a path to a career that he has never tired of.

For more than 30 years Breuer has worked in residential and commercial architectural design, construction and drafting. In 1999, he obtained a California C-33 Painter and Decorator License from the Contractors State License Board. Then, in 2009, he went back to Italy with his wife, Heidi, where he earned a master of science degree in interior design from the Florence Institute of Design International.

Today, Breuer runs his company, Eric Breuer Designs, out of his Chicago Park home, which he shares with Heidi, two dogs and two cats. His multi-disciplinary design studio encompasses all phases of interior and exterior residential and commercial design, including new projects and remodels. His client base extends from the Bay Area to the high Sierra, with projects ranging from hotels, laboratories and retail stores to coffee shops, restaurants and of course, private homes.

An accomplished photographer, artist and interior decorator, Breuer has been praised for creating environments that "uplift and transform." But he also has another skill set that has pushed him to the forefront of his field. Using cutting-edge design technology, Breuer is able to offer his clients a three-dimensional mock-up of their proposed project. Using state-of-the-art tools that are often only used by large architectural firms, Breuer has brought it down to the consumer level, which can significantly accelerate the time it takes to move from the design process to the permit process.

"With the click of a mouse you can see your design come to life in 3D right in front of your eyes — we can scan the whole interior and exterior and create a virtual site," he said. "The customer can see it as though they were right there. It really simplifies things. I mean, how do you describe what an elephant looks like to someone who's never seen one? Whether the job is big or small, we guide clients through each step of the process, from brainstorming a concept to crafting a design to submitting a permit."

Despite the cutting-edge technology, clients say it's Breuer's creative streak that makes him stand out — a spark that came to light so many years ago as a child.

"I like to create environments that inspire those who enter," he said. "Places that are specifically designed to lift one's spirits."

Breuer will be a presenter as well as a vendor at the 100% Design event, scheduled for Oct. 6-7 at the Foothills Event Center. His presentation is titled, "Construction & Design Technology."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.