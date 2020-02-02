MEET YOUR MERCHANT: Customers come to Bel Capelli in Nevada City for peaceful atmosphere, plant-based products and down-to-earth staff

By the time Kellie Stoeckle graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2005, she was already interested in becoming a hairstylist. Her first step was to land a job as a receptionist at Bel Capelli Salon & Spa, which was then located on South Auburn Street in Grass Valley.

“I loved working as a receptionist, but seeing all the girls doing hair lit a fire under me,” said Stoeckle. “I enrolled in the Federico Beauty Institute in Sacramento and became a licensed cosmetologist in 2007.”

She came back to work at Bel Capelli, only this time as a professional, and things started to fall into place. Two years later the salon moved to its current location on Broad Street in Nevada City, and just a short year after that Stoeckle was able buy the salon from Jamie Merenda, who still works at the salon as a stylist and master colorist.

“I never would have been able to buy the salon without Jamie’s support — she coached me along,” said Stoeckle. “She still helps me. Owning a salon and being a stylist requires you to be strong in both the business and artistic sides of yourself.”

RIGHT-HAND WOMAN

Stoeckle’s other “go-to” person is salon manager and esthetician Shannon Neufeld, who oversees daily operations and makes sure the bills are paid on time. She is undoubtedly a key person, as Stoeckle is also a working EMT and studying to become a physician’s assistant.

“Basically I’m a mini-Kellie,” said Neufeld, with a laugh. “We work well together — when something comes up, she doesn’t have to say it — I’m already thinking it. In fact, we’re all really bonded here. We have amazing relationships and respect each other. I think clients can spot a toxic environment a mile away. That’s not the case here. We work really well as a team.”

The salon’s 14 carefully selected technicians provide a variety of high end services, including haircuts, styling, hair coloring, hair extensions, hair texturizing, conditioning treatments, bridal “day of” services, facials, hair removal, lash extensions, spray tanning, nails, massage and more.

‘HAPPY TO BE HERE’

Bel Capelli is an “Aveda Concept Salon,” which means it aligns with the vision of the Aveda brand. With an original corporate mission of environmental and social responsibility, Aveda is a leading high-performance, plant-based hair and skin care brand. They claim to use recycled packaging, and practice responsible sourcing and manufacturing. Their certified organic products are formulated without parabens, phthalates and sodium lauryl sulfate. Ingredients are said to be sourced from sustainable or renewable plant-based origins, which don’t negatively impact the ecosystems from which they are sourced.

“I’ve worked with Aveda products since 2005 — I like the fact that their scents are not overpowering,” said Stoeckle. “It’s important to work in an environment where we’re not exposed to potent chemicals. But more than anything, I like the results you get from their hair color. Many people come to us because we’re an Aveda salon and only sell Aveda products.”

The 10-chair salon services all ages — from children sitting on a parent’s lap to the elderly — and many loyal clients have been coming to the salon for more than a decade. Many say they come in for the relaxed, down-to-earth feel of the staff and peaceful surroundings.

“The best part of this place has been working with our supportive team and the guests who come in day to day,” said Neufeld. “People take a deep breath when they walk through the door. They’re happy to be here.”

