Medical cannabis businesses in the pipeline for Nevada City

Two medical cannabis businesses have applied to operate in Nevada City, in addition to a dispensary approved last month.

Floracy, a manufacturing business, has applied for a business permit at 75 Bost Avenue.

The Searls Group, also a manufacturing business, has applied for a permit at 569 Searls Avenue.

The City Council voted in June to allow medical cannabis businesses — other than dispensaries, which the council opted to allow in April — in the city.

In August, the council approved the application procedure for those businesses, which include cultivation, distribution, transportation, manufacturing and testing laboratory businesses. A separate application structure was created for dispensaries. In November, Nevada City chose Elevation 2477, from a pool of three applicants, to operate its first medical cannabis dispensary.

So far, Floracy and The Searls Group are the only two applications for licenses as medical cannabis businesses, other than dispensaries. According to the city's application procedure, the two prospective businesses will need approval from the city's planning commission during a public meeting to operate. The applicants will not need approval from the City Council.

Recommended Stories For You

Floracy and The Searls Group are expected to pitch their businesses to planning commissioners during a Dec. 21 meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m., according to City Planner Amy Wolfson.

Three other cannabis businesses have recently sent zoning verification requests to the city, Wolfson said. A zoning verification permit is required as part of an application.

Two of the businesses that have submitted verification requests are located at 138 New Mohawk Road, while another is located at 440 Lower Grass Valley Avenue, according to Wolfson.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.