Mary Owens: Major additional tax relief for families, unemployed

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) has several provisions which aide in the battle with child poverty. The new law increases the child credit from $2,000 to $3,000 for children ages seven years through 17 years and to $3,600 for children up to the age of six years old. Both credit amounts are fully refundable and requires the IRS to pay 50% of the allowable credits in advance for qualifying families. The payment advances are anticipated to start in July as a prorated monthly advance that is payable each month through December of 2021. These payments will not be considered taxable income.

Upper income families will not get the higher credit. It is phased out for adjusted gross income (AGI) of over $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for head of households, and $150,000 for joint filers. The credit amount is reduced by $50 for each $1,000 of AGI over the applicable income threshold. The phaseout is limited to just $1,000 of the $1,600 temporary credit increase amount for 2021. However, the original credit amount of $2,000 is still subject to the old phaseout rules of $400,000 on joint returns and $200,000 on other returns.

Low to middle income households will also receive $1,400 per person. Single individuals with income between $75,000 and $80,000, head of household with income between $112,500 and $120,000, and married couples with income between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a partial payment. Groups that exceed the above income limits will not receive a payment. The bill allows a $1,400 payment to be received for dependents over the age of 16, such as college students, 17 years old or younger dependent children, and elderly or disabled relatives. The IRS will look to 2020 tax returns for eligibility. If the 2020 tax return has not yet been filed, it will use the 2019 tax return.

For those taxpayers who used either direct deposit or direct payment with previous tax returns, you should have already received your check via a direct deposit. Eligible taxpayers without the direct deposit will be receiving their check or debit card in the mail. If you are concerned about the whereabouts of your payment, use the IRS’s “Get My Payment” online tool to check the status of your stimulus payment. This distribution from the IRS is an advance of a tax credit you will receive on your 2021 tax return for all qualifying taxpayers.

The ARPA expands the childcare and dependent care tax credit (CDCTC). Low to middle income families will be eligible for a tax credit covering half of their childcare expenses incurred in 2021, with a cap of $4,000 for one child and $8,000 for two or more children or other types of dependents. This expanded credit is limited to the 2021 tax year only.

The ARPA also provides for an expansion of the earned income credit for low-wage workers who are not raising children in their home. The bill allows childless workers who are age 19 through 24 and those over age 64 to claim the EITC. These payments will not be taxable income, however, they still require taxpayers to repay benefits they received for which they lacked the income qualifications.

Unemployment benefits received in 2020 will not be taxable for amounts received up to $10,200 per worker and for singles and families with incomes up to $150,000. The bill also extended the $300 a week enhanced unemployment to those currently receiving benefits through September 6 of 2021. This weekly enhanced unemployment benefit was originally going to expire.

The bill also provides significant additional funding for the following programs:

• Agricultural and nutrition programs including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which is more commonly know as food stamps.

• Schools and institution of higher education

• Childcare and programs for older Americans and their families.

• Multiemployers pension plans

• Emergency rental assistance

• Payments to state, local tribal and territorial governments

• International and humanitarian responses

• COVID vaccinations, testing, treatment, and prevention

• Mental health and substance abuse disorders

• Scientific research and development programs

• Assistance to health care providers in rural areas

