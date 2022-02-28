Marc Cuniberti: War of interest rates

The markets continue to remain volatile, with a current downward bias prominent since the start of the year.

Investors are likely experiencing the rare but excruciating pain of seeing balances continuing to erode, seemingly in an endless daily parade of red numbers and dropping balances appearing on their investment screens.

Much of this, many say, is the fault of policy makers, both in addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the massive amount of money creation given out to consumers and businesses alike to address it.

I would say much of what we are seeing now in the markets is not the fault of any one person, but the fault of many.

This analyst has always maintained the position that COVID-19 could not be stopped, that shutdowns did nothing but destroy many businesses and livelihoods, and that shutdowns actually prolonged the crisis by allowing a longer virus survival time, which in the end caused more mutations.





That said, others claim shutdowns helped limit the damage that would have been much worse had we not had them.

It’s impossible to go back in time and take the opposite route and then compare the results side by side. What we can discern is that the current events certainly don’t confirm the decisions world governments made were the correct ones.

Fast forward to our markets, and the issues believed to be responsible for the markets current ills are Russian aggression on the Ukraine border and the worst inflation in decades.

Although the U.S. holds no blame for what Russia is doing, the inflation part is argued to be the result of the overly generous unemployment, bailout and stimulus programs instigated to address the COVID-19 slowdowns and shutdowns.

Whereas the Russia crisis is serious, and has taken the spotlight off of inflation and the Federal Reserves predicted actions to address it, in my opinion, inflation is the real threat.

In my opinion, what the Fed does to address inflation is the real threat to market upward momentum. To address inflation, the Feds will raise interest rates. The Feds have indicated that they are very concerned about the rate of inflation and will start to raise interest rates as soon as this March. Uncharacteristically, they have indicated that at least a 1% increase will be accomplished by a quick succession of smaller increases. Following the markets for as long as I have, the fact that they have mentioned 1% as a minimum should be taken seriously.

Should investors be worried? Obviously the continued erosion since the start of the year has taken a big bite out of the markets.

The markets, historically, can on occasion act positively to a rate increase period, once the increases are underway.

From KENSHO STATS, and as mentioned on CNBC, looking at six periods of rate increases since 1988, the results from the start of the interest rate increases event until the increases stopped, information technology stocks gained 47%, consumer discretionary (luxury nonessential items) were up 31%, financials were up 30%, industrials were up 29% and materials went up 27%.

What this indicates is that although rate increases by the Fed are initially taken very seriously by investors (there have been many instances where rate increases have initially hammered stocks) there is some historical precedent that may give some hope to investors that are now running scared.

Rate increases can lead to a rising stock market once the stigma of a rate increase has passed.

As for the Russian crisis?

In my opinion, although it is moving the markets at this time, investors should focus more on the interest rate event, which may eventually have a positive effect on the economy and therefore the markets.

Marc Cuniberti holds a B.A in Economics with honors from San Diego State University and is the host of Money Matters carried on 66 stations nationwide. California Insurance LIc# 0L34249. Call him at 530-559-1214 or visit http://www.moneymanagementradio.com