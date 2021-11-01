Marc Cuniberti: Treasuries key to market movement

Seasoned stock analysts are constantly looking for clues as to what might happen in the stock market.

One of the most watched yet seldom discussed indicator among mom and pop investors is the yield on the 10 year treasury note.

Treasuries are debt from the U.S. government and are thought to be one of the safest investments on the planet. Treasuries have varying maturities from a few days to 30 years. The length of the maturity (when you get your principal back) affects how the treasury is named.

Treasury bills have maturity dates from a few days to 52 weeks. Treasury notes are from two years to 10 years, while treasury bonds mature in 20 or 30 years.

Yield is the amount of interest you will be paid when you purchase a treasury. When you purchase a treasury bill, note or bond, you are essentially lending money to the U.S. government in return for this interest payment.





In general, the longer out the maturity date, the higher the interest the treasury will yield. For example, a 30-year treasury bond will pay a higher interest rate than a 30-day treasury bill.

The most watched treasury by professional investors is, as mentioned, the 10-year note.

The yield on this debt is key to what analysts look to when making major prognostications as to where the market might be headed.

What the interest rate is and how fast it is moving is usually reflective of investor confidence as it pertains to the perceived risk in the economy as well as an indicator of inflation.

When the consensus is that the economic environment is calm, and inflation is tame, interest rates fall, indicating general fear is subsiding. When interest rates start to rise, it can signal fear is also rising, as well as inflation, either of which can lead to market sell offs.

Although there is no one particular rate on the 10 year that is “the rate” that causes traders to head for the exits, when the 10 year treasury starts to rise, professionals start to get nervous. If they rise quickly and/or in a disorderly manner, traders get really nervous.

The climb in rates means that treasuries may start to compete for investor funds. The funds to buy treasuries come from stocks being sold. The higher the interest on treasuries go, the more investors are tempted to forgo stock market risk for the 100% safety of treasuries.

Why rates rise and approach critical levels can have a variety of causes, many of which are the subject of debate. It is thought that when investors are feeling more confident about the stock market, they slow their buying of safe-haven treasuries and instead buy riskier investments such as stocks. As such, when demand slows, the prices of treasuries dip, and subsequently their yields rise. Conversely, when investors are more wary about the health of the economy, they are more interested in buying treasuries. The fear of inflation can also be a major cause of rising rates. Whatever the reason, with the increase in demand of treasuries comes a decrease in the interest rate.

If treasury rates rise higher, it signals a rise in investor euphoria. In essence, investors could be throwing caution to the wind, piling into more and more stocks and out of treasuries. Historically, this may mean the market has more of a chance to correct. How much and how fast it corrects will not be known until it happens.

There is no one rate that means a slam-dunk as to a prognostication of what will happen, and the 10 year treasury yield is not the only clue traders look to as to what might happen, but it is a major one looked at to gauge investor sentiment and a possible inflation concern.

Keeping in mind no event nor person can forecast market direction at any time, the 10 year treasury yield is one important yet little known indicator that market observers pay attention to.

Right now, the 10 year note yields about 1.63%, up from a rate of about .53% in July of 2020, which was a multi-decade low. The historical average is between 4 and 5%, but has been consistently trending lower over the last 50 years. This decreasing trend in rates over many years is thought to be a necessary evil, caused by an ever-increasing budget deficit that now runs into the many trillions.

