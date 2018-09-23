Marc Cuniberti: Picking winning strategies

The general direction of the market has been fairly flat of late, with the most watched index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average being stuck in a trading range in the mid 20,000s.

With some stocks going up one day and others going down the next, its likely investors have seen fairly uninspiring portfolio movement. In a diversified mix of stocks and fixed income, it's to be expected sometimes portfolios just go nowhere fast.

Unless the stock picker advisor picks some individual winners, which is his hope and yours, with mixed markets come stagnant balances. Investor and advisors alike strive and desire for upward movement but that can be a difficult task to accomplish but it's not impossible.

Money is always flowing out of one sector and into another, even in times of market upsets. Picking winning stocks in flat markets is possible, it just takes careful observation and an astute analysis. A little bit of luck also always helps.

Keep in mind the market is not actually a science but a sociological event. Its movement is wholly dependent on the daily decisions of millions of investors, all acting on their belief of what will happen next.

Which method do you choose?

Picking stock winners yields many methodologies, none of them fool proof. Some advisors buy value, picking up beaten down securities, specific areas or industries. The problem here is who is to say that beaten up can't get more beaten up.

Many mom and pop investors buy the "story" such as a great company making great products, or maybe they heard something new is going to hit the pipeline. Usually these types of buys don't end well. What people don't realize is the "story" is already priced into the stock.

There are a variety of other methods to picking winners, or at least in the hope to, and none are fool proof. I've seen seasoned professionals get creamed and novices make lots of money. Those kind of examples leads one to think picking winners has more to do with luck then skill. In actuality however, and in my opinion, the more in tune with what is happening in the financial world around us, the better your results may be.

World events can influence markets as a whole, and an earth shaking global event which can be caused by a variety of reasons, if bad enough, can also shake the worlds markets in masse. This is why it is very important to establish portfolio protection strategies.

The reason being although company fundamentals or news can rise or rock individual stock prices, bad things happening on the global stage can rock everything, regardless of what a company is doing.

Picking winners is no doubt difficult, but a winning strategy may also include protecting your money against horrific losses when world markets implode.

Rather than concentrating on picking winners, although a noble quest, a true winner in the investing world also pays equal amount of attention to the damage the downside can do to a portfolio.

You can pick all the winners you want and even make a ton of money doing so. But it won't amount to a hill of beans (or a hill of money) if you get wiped out in the firestorm of a down drafting market.

Whatever method you use, or person you select to manage your funds, make sure some time is spent on a strategy of protecting what you have and that means a variety of hedges and exit plans should be considered as well as looking for winning stocks.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti. He is an Investment Advisor Representative through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. The views expressed may not reflect those of Cambridge. Marc can be contacted at SMC Wealth Management, 164 Maple St #1, Auburn, CA 95603 530-559-1214. SMC and Cambridge are not affiliated. His website is http://www.moneymanagementradio.com. California Insurance License # OL34249. SMC and Cambridge are not affiliated.