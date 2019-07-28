Marc Cuniberti

Bonds are simply IOUs. You loan money to an entity and they give you an IOU for the most part.

There are terms, such as when you will get your money back, how you will get your money back, how much they might pay you in compensation for the loan (interest you will get) and any other special terms and conditions — of which there can be many.

Without going through all the specifics, just swallow the term “IOU” and you are well on your way to understanding at least one of the important parts of how bonds work and what they are.

There are a multitude of bonds available ranging from junk (from companies not at their healthiest), investment grade (have good financials), muni (IOUs from cities), and state and federal bonds to name a few. Bonds are usually rated by well-known rating companies for quality, have different payments terms and rates, possibly be insured, be able to be called away early, and have a variety of other terms and stipulations.

Although I have covered bonds before in a variety of articles and radio shows, today’s lesson is on the difference between buying a bond and buying a bond fund.

When an investor buys an individual bond, he essentially goes into contract with the borrower or “issuer” of the bond. It might be a company, a city, a state or some other entity. The buyer of the bond is the lender who gives his money to the entity and the bond is in essence the contract.

Although the terms and conditions vary from bond to bond, the mechanism by which their price moves in the daily market is similar.

Suppose an investor buys a $10,000 bond which matures in five years, paying 5% annual interest. Although how and when the investor gets paid can vary, the $10,000 price tag is printed on the bond and that number obviously being printed on the bond itself, won’t change. If the investor holds the bond for the duration (five years in this case) and the borrower doesn’t default, the investor gets his $5,000 back and receives his interest as well either along the way or at the end of the five years.

Now suppose the interest rates set by the Federal Reserve (nationwide rates they control to the banking system) are raised by a Federal Reserve decision. This will not affect this bond as far as the printed price on the bond nor the interest rate which it promised to pay. If the investor keeps the bond to the end of the maturity date (five years from when it was purchased) nothing changes. However if the bond holder (the investor) decides to sell the bond early (before the five years maturity date) something does happen.

Since the bond is paying a fixed rate of return (the interest rate known as the coupon rate) and that rate was established before rates were raised by the Federal Reserve, once the Fed raised the rates, all bonds with similar terms and maturity rates will likely pay more interest.

In other words, bond issuers (the borrowers) set what interest rate they will pay somewhat based on the interest rate the Feds have, so if the Feds raised the rates, the bond borrowers will also likely pay a higher rate.

That means the current 5 year bond is now paying less than a new bond would. Should the investor want to sell the bond early and since that bond is paying less than the new rates set in part by the Fed, in order to sell the bond the price will be lowered below the original price of $10,000.

How much lower depends on how high the rates were raised by the Fed and how far out the maturity date of the bond is.

A bond fund on the other hand holds not just one bond but a basket full. A similar thing happens to a bond fund. Should rates rise, a bond fund will likely fall in price. Conversely if Fed rates fall, a bond fund price will likely rise. Ditto with an individual bond. Rates rise, bonds fall. Rates fall, bonds rise. Once again how much they rise and fall will depend on the length of the bond (or bond fund) maturity date and how much rates have moved overall.

The difference between the fund and the individual bond is the funds price will change daily and be seen daily by all investors. As for individual bonds, although an investor will see the $10,000 printed on the bond and printed numbers don’t change obviously, what he can actually sell the bond on any particular day will require an inquiry on the part of the investor to obtain the market value of the bond should he desire to sell it early.

Although the overall effect on bond funds versus individual bonds will essentially be similar, their price visibility is slightly different in the eyes of the average investor. Bond funds will be easy to value by looking at the price (much like a stock price) which will change daily. Individual bonds however will be slightly harder to value requiring an on-the-spot inquiry and a bit more knowledge as to how they are priced.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti and are opinions only and should not be construed or acted upon as individual investment advice. Mr. Cuniberti is an Investment Advisor Representative through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Marc can be contacted at SMC Wealth Management, 164 Maple St #1, Auburn, CA 95603 530-559-1214. SMC and Cambridge are not affiliated. His website is http://www.moneymanagementradio.com.