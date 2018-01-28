Machen MacDonald: We are perfectly imperfect

Think about what the image of perfection you've created for yourself is. Perfect parent, perfect professional, perfect friend, perfect body, perfect net worth. Notice the measurement by which you compare yourself.

Now, realize that you may never fill that image. Instead, be yourself and love yourself for all that you are.

Most of us subconsciously judge ourselves for not fitting this image of perfection we've created in our mind whenever we slip up or struggle even in the slightest bit.

This is a horrendous activity that will lead you to unhappiness, a spiral of guilt, a feeling of unworthiness, and freeze you in activity.

What does this cycle do to help you succeed and live a happy life? NOTHING.

The truth is the quicker you can do the following, the happier your life will be day after day. The happier you are the more productive you are. The more productive you are, the happier you are. That's the cycle to engage in.

Initiate the cycle

Anytime you feel you're not in a state of pure happiness initiate the following cycle:

Determine what mistakes you made and what went wrong.

Identify what you can learn from this and apply it going forward in your life.

Forgive yourself. Forgive yourself. Forgive yourself….and, forgive yourself.

Love and accept yourself for exactly what you are right now.

Now move forward full speed ahead with what you've learned.

It doesn't matter if it takes you 50 learning cycles or five years of mistakes. The second you lose is when you throw in the useless guilt and unnecessary negative emotions because you are trashing your quality of life … and increasing your quality of life is the whole point you are doing this all in the first place.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.