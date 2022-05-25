Machen MacDonald: The six A’s of improvement

What are you looking to change or improve? Just about everyone is in search of changing or improving some aspect of their current situation at some point.

We have found, when clients are looking to affect a desired and lasting change for themselves, there are six stages to navigate, implement and master.

Awareness is the first stage

This is the stage where you recognize something needs to change. It often stems from disappointment, frustration, and setbacks. It can also come from observation of other people’s successes, breakthroughs, and discovering what can be possible going forward. This stage is about getting crystal clear on what you want.

Attitude, angle or approach is the second stage

We may not always have control of a situation or circumstance in which we find ourselves. However, we ALWAYS have the power to choose the healthiest perspective from which to operate. Choose wisely.

Anticipate is the third stage

Anticipate the potential obstacles, threats, and even dangers that need to be addressed and thought through. Some of these will be out in the world. i.e., the market, the company, the political or economic landscape. 99% of what will get in your way is what’s between your ears. Often times, the perceived obstacle is actually the way to bring about the change or shift you seek. Mindset dictates the success or failure of achieving the desired change. Get clear on how you will deal with what may lie ahead.

Action is the fourth stage

Action is key. You can’t navigate a parked car. Trust your internal GPS and get moving. Trust that you will get the feedback you need, both positive and constructive, along the way to get you where you want to be. Without action not much gets done.

Accountability is the fifth stage

Accountability keeps us engaged and provides leverage for the change we want. This is twofold. One way to think of it is as self-efficacy which means – to what degree do we feel we can count on ourselves to do what we commit to doing. Another way to view it is if we make a commitment to others, do they feel they can count on us to get it done. This is about making and keeping agreements and commitments.

Analysis & Adjustment are the sixth stage

Analysis and adjustment at set regular check points for noticing what’s working and what needs work. Evaluate what elements within you and around you are either contributing to your success or contaminating it. Find your way to limiting, eliminating, or delegating what is not serving you and locking in and doubling down on what is working.

Another important A that is weaved throughout the other A’s is Acknowledgment. Celebrate and calibrate your progress along the way to affecting the change you desire. Progress equals happiness. Look for it and allow it in.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done.

Machen MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a bestselling author and award-winning strategic business coach guiding professionals on how to bring their “A” Game on their Hero’s Journey of business to live their ultimate life. He can be reached at 530-273-8000 or coach@probrilliance.com