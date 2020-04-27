Machen MacDonald: The power of a weekly review

Machen MacDonald



Let’s begin with a riddle. They can easily blend into one another. When pronounced it sounds like the opposite of strong. Each one is important as they make up our year. Each one has a beginning, a hump and an end. Each one contains seven sunrises and seven sunsets. By now you know we are talking about a week.

The question is, are you making each one count? Or do they just seem to roll into one another and you wonder how is it already (insert current month)?

There is an important ritual you can do to get the most out of every week, which leads to the most out of each day, and ultimately the most out of life.

Successful people conduct this ritual every week. It only takes about 15-20 minutes and they don’t miss a week. This powerful ritual is known simply as the weekly review. Let’s face it, currently, we could all use a healthy routine.

By reviewing and evaluating your week you get to experience the gift of feeling how you are making progress in your life. When we feel like we are making progress we beget more progress which yields the success we seek.

Below are six main areas to focus on to affect a profound weekly review. Each main focus point has prompting questions to get you to look at various parts of your week. The expectation is not to be able to have an answer for every bullet point. Simply notice the ones that gently remind you of, “Oh ya, I did that.”

Celebrate

Many people do celebrate the week being over and proceed to party starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. The goal is to celebrate the goodness and growth over the week so we can look forward to next week feeling inspired. Unfortunately, somewhere between diapers and getting our business cards printed we forgot how to celebrate our accomplishments. We quickly dismiss them as if each is no big deal. It’s just part of the grind. Writing down your weekly accomplishments is a wonderful way to celebrate and lock in the feeling of worthiness.

What goal or objective did you achieve?

What project did you complete?

What project did you get started on?

What progress did you make on a key project?

Educate

Learning doesn’t stop once we are out of school. Learning is for life. What did you learn this week?

What new facts or distinctions did you learn?

What did you learn about yourself?

What did you learn about those you care about?

What did you learn to make life easier?

Calibrate

This is where you get to transform any “I should have dones,” “would have dones,” or “could have dones,” into “I get to dos” or “I get to bes.” A good habit to get into is looking for the waste at work and at home and then limiting or eliminating the waste. We typically waste time, money, and energy in some way, shape or form.

Where did you waste time? How will you manage yourself more effectively in relation to time?

Where did you waste energy?

Where did you overspend or have regret spending?

Recreate

This is about experiencing enjoyment on the weekend of which we may not have the time nor the access to during the week. Everybody is different. For some it is reading a book under a shade tree and for others it’s getting laps in at the race track. It’s about what makes you feel alive. It’s about play. It’s about growing up and being more childlike. This is not about getting caught up on work. Even if you absolutely love your work, it’s important to take a break from it. Unplug and reset. Work will be there on Monday and waiting for you to take it on with more clarity and gusto because you recreated.

Notice what makes you feel more alive.

Is it connecting with loved ones?

Being out in nature? The woods, mountains, trails, beaches, lakes, ponds and oceans.

What’s an activity or project that will advance your sense of purpose?

What can you do that will bring you a sense of pride as you look back on it?

Rejuvenate

It is important to restore, repair, and rebuild our energy and wellbeing, mentally, emotionally, as well as physically. This is less about doing and more about being.

How will you ensure you get the rest you need?

How will you take care of your body?

How will you take care of your mind and heart?

Activate

This is about identifying and preparing for what needs to be accomplished next week. Review your vision, mission, focused intentional commitments (goals), and projects. Reconnect with your weekly themes, rhythms and typical daily energy levels.

What are the tasks and actions that will bring you closer to the achievement identified projects this coming week?

What tools and resources do you need to get the job done? How will you go about making sure you have what you need?

Who do you have to be to maintain your power this week?

By taking the time to precisely evaluate your week using the six powerful prompts above you will resurrect a renewed inspiration and power like never before. Additionally, as you go through your week knowing you will be tracking it at the end you will unconsciously do the things you will be proud of writing in your review at the end of the week.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

No. 1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.