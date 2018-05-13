Machen MacDonald: The power is in the perspective

Your personal power or lack of it, originates in your perspective. Albert Einstein said, "Whatever you say to yourself, before you look at something, determines what you see."

We can either believe things happen to our detriment or that they happen for our benefit. However, when the rug gets pulled out from under us it can certainly feel like it happened to us rather than for us.

We must develop the habit of looking for the benefit. It's a simple shift and not necessarily easy. With some practice it can become your habit.

I find if I am intentional on what I am trying to improve in my life, it is easier for me to see how something that, on the surface, may seem like a setback is actually more of a set up to help me get to where I want to be.

If my intention is to be a great dad and have an amazing relationship with my kids, I may experience very trying episodes throughout our relationship. Those periods make up the fire that forges the steel of becoming the father I envision myself to be.

I can read all the books and listen to the podcasts on being a better dad. However, if I am not willing to apply what I learn and risk experiencing push back, I will never come to know how to connect deeper and continue to grow the relationship I have with my kids.

Knowing that one of my intentions is to continually become a better father, I now go forward with the lens that everything that shows up is an opportunity to learn and become a better father.

To be a better sales person, it's not enough to practice behind closed doors or hide behind social media. We have to get out in the world and experience and process the objections and shut downs to find our way and become more resourceful so we can successfully secure more sales. Knowing one of my intentions is to improve in sales, I view all occurrences as situations to reflect upon, learn and improve.

Life happens in waves. Sometimes we get to enjoy riding the wave. Other times we have to paddle like heck to catch it. And sometimes, we may get crushed by it.

While we may get knocked off and become somewhat disoriented it won't last forever. The wave eventually dissipates and we gain back our bearings and usually a bit more in the form of some new learnings and increased wisdom to apply next time.

Many people hope and pray for life to get easier. They would be better served by focusing on how to become better. When we get better, life feels easier.

This week be intentional about the person you wish to become in all areas of your life. Look at all that shows up in your life as an entry point to becoming the more powerful you.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.