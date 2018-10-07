Machen MacDonald: The new GOLD standard

In every challenge there is a silver lining. However, today we are going to talk about opportunity disguised as challenges and the GOLD in every opportunity.

When perceived adversity comes our way it's only a challenge because the way we have set our self up to experience what is going on.

First off, nothing happens to us. It happens for us. It's a gift to increase our capacity to grow and thereby experience more good fortune in our life along the way.

Don't hope for less challenges. Insist on summoning more capacity to deal with those inevitable challenges.

Here is how we can do that — raise the GOLD standard.

Goals

Get clear on where we are headed and what our goals are. So many people don't stand for something and will fall for anything.

When there is no vision of where we are headed every step stool looks like a hurdle and every stepping stone a stumbling block. Getting clear creates a vacuum that can pull us through many obstacles.

Observe

Observe what really is going on and our interpretation of it.

I find people that get stuck in struggle from time to time (myself included) have moved out of objective observation and drifted into creating a less than helpful meaning of what is going on.

When the long view of our clear goal is ignored or forgotten it's easy to get tripped up on what is right before us.

However, if we associate to our vision, of a compelling future, we can often rise above and easily see how to reassign a more supportive meaning to what is currently going on.

Love

Love what is going on. What we resist persists. Let go and love what is.

We will move through the perceived negativity of it much faster. When we are not accepting of what is, we end up operating from a fearful place.

When we are fearful it is hard to access our resourcefulness and well being which will help us get to where we ultimately want to be.

Danger is real while fear is imagined.

Check in and evaluate the situation accordingly and realistically.

The fear usually is generated from the thought that we cannot handle what is or what we imagine may come about.

Demonstrate

Demonstrate who we are becoming. Day in and day out. Hour by hour and moment by moment. Why wait to be who we want to be?

Socrates provides great council here by suggesting, "To gain a good reputation, endeavor to be what you desire to appear."

Next time we are up against it, ask, "How would the more graceful and resourceful me that has a much greater capacity see this situation and move through it?"

We just might find we already have the answers within us and don't have to stay stuck believing we "can't handle" this!

Remember this: No one is immune from obstacles, challenges and adversities. It's just that those that have developed capacity and grace to deal with challenges make it look easy.

Think of the most successful and fulfilled person you know.

I am sure, if you ask them their story, it will be one of overcoming adversity and that it made them who they are today.

Raise your GOLD standard and start enjoying the life that comes with overcoming adversities.

Make it up, make it fun and make it happen!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.