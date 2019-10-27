Machen MacDonald: The ‘I’s have it

I just returned from a conference at which I had the honor to perform an impromptu facilitation to extrapolate best practices of the other leaders that were in attendance. Upon reflection, I realized there are four simple steps powerful leaders move through as they navigate their role as a leader. To make it easy to remember, each of the four steps begin with the letter “I” and work whether leading one’s self, family, community or business.

True heart-centered leaders practice inviolable inspiration by igniting the four “I”s of individuality in themselves and others.

First I – Integrity

They strive to always come from the place of acting and behaving in alignment with all of their goodness and ability. In every segment of the day, they do their best with what they have at the moment. They optimize their capacity. For when they do, they say they gain energy to do more. To the degree they perform less than their capability, they experience let down. Their habit has become that of doing the best they can and learning from any mistakes or failures. They inspire those they lead to perform in alignment with their capacity as well.

Second I – Imagination

They have developed the ability to see the invisible so they can lead others to do what is initially thought to be impossible. They all were familiar with Albert Einstein’s position of imagination being more important than knowledge. They had ways of relaxing and taking time to access a deeper wisdom that availed them to solutions beyond the obvious.

Third I – Intention

They set their course every day and stayed focused on achieving it. While remaining flexible, their focus was steadfast. They had a way of setting up their environments to be free of distractions and interruptions so they could leverage their willpower and successfully carry out their intentions. As leaders, they make sure the people they lead have the most conducive environments to free them up to leverage their ability and willpower as well.

Fourth I – Implementation

They put into action and into this world their integrity, imagination, and intentions. They each developed the ability to help grow the people around them to see and share their vision. They know their role is to grow their people and they will grow the organization.

This week take a look at how your 4 I’s stack up. Integrate your greatness and share it with the world. The world is demanding to experience more of your brilliance!

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business professionals gain more confidence and clarity to perform their best and live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000