Machen MacDonald: Simple ways to get more clients

Imagine a row of trees with only one or two thriving in full bloom. Where does your attention go?

Your focus doesn't go to the small spindly looking trees with no leaves but rather to the ones with full blossoms and leaves. Yet many businesses tend to cut back their marketing and wonder why they're not attracting the business they need in order to thrive.

Scores of business owners cut off critical marketing and promotion limbs because they simply don't understand new technology or they have lost faith in traditional media.

I'm here to tell you that the people who thrive in their business regardless of the economic climate are the people who properly promote their value offering. Hopefully it's you.

If not, you are in luck since this article discusses how you can start to blossom and be more attractive to your ideal clients.

There are plenty of things you can do that won't cost you anything but some time, energy and ingenuity.

Recommended Stories For You

Here is a list of eight simple and effective things you can do to grow your business.

Give a talk — Leverage your time and message by sharing your story with more than one person at a time.

There are many groups in the area that are looking for people to speak to their organization that have a good message. This is not the time to give your sales pitch. This is the time to let people see and hear who you are and how they can benefit.

Leverage social media platforms with video and live streaming.

Write an article — Provide information on how you help or have helped people with your products and services. Suggest tips and tricks that can help make your prospect's life easier, better or less stressful.

Ask for referrals — One of the best prospects for our business is someone that has been referred to us by a satisfied client.

The mistake many business owners and sales professionals make is never asking for referrals. They hide behind the false assumption that it is unprofessional to ask for referrals.

Here's the news flash … it's unprofessional to not ask. If you don't ask, you run the risk of going out of business. That's not professional.

Provide discount coupons — Incent people to come to your place of business or website by offering discounts. It works. Determine what works for you and your client and just do it.

Leverage social media (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, email, etc.) — This could be a whole article unto itself. Leveraging these tools is the new gold rush.

Growing a business is all about growing your database of prospects. Social media makes this so easy.

Don't miss the "Land Grab" opportunity.

Maximize your website — Is your website set up to convert visitors to clients by being interactive or is it just a nice and expensive electronic brochure?

Have a compelling message targeted to your ideal client that engages them and invites them to take action to either buy or learn more.

Offer free reports — Create a special report on how your client can either avoid making costly mistakes or benefit from a better strategy. Offering this as a free download from your website is a great way to capture prospects' contact information.

Pick up the phone and make eight calls — Good things happen when people connect.

Imagine how your business would be different three months from now if you were in the habit of making eight outbound calls every working day to prospects and existing clients to connect with them and communicate new opportunities.

If you are not implementing these you are starving at the barbecue. I would suggest introducing one or two of these strategies into your business plan starting this month and implementing a couple more starting the following month.

You and your clients will be glad you did.

Make it up, make it fun and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.