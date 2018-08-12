Machen MacDonald: Remind yourself you are great

No matter how many problems we think we might have, they all funnel down to only one problem.

There may be too much month left at the end or our money. Our significant other may be continually pointing out our opportunities for growth during spirited debates. We may not be enjoying the healthy physique we once sported when we were younger. Maybe, our boss has liberated us from a job we despised going to and continually complained about.

Regardless of the problems we think we are enduring, the only problem we really have blossoms from our own mind.

The problem at the root of all of our undesired life scenarios is … we forget how great we really are in the moment.

Let's face it. If we took inventory of our accomplishments and contributions throughout our life and kept them at the forefront of our mind we would feel a bit more empowered. And if we learned to direct our thinking from the realm of possibility given our true capabilities, rather than from our perceived limitations, we would be unstoppable.

The challenge for most of us is we think we know it all even though we are well aware of what we don't know. That is, we keep ourselves stuck by hanging on to our own limited perspective of possibilities.

The quickest way out of that dumb defensive dungeon is to think; to ask questions to help gain a new perspective in how to see something; to actually find a way to redefine the meaning of a situation or circumstance we have made up as objectionable.

Rather than bouncing around in the limited area of knowing what we know and knowing what we don't know, let's play in the world of what we don't even know we don't know. We must be willing to shift our paradigm and that can be scary because that is what we know.

When we know and we know we know, confidence replaces fear. Who wouldn't want to feel confident. However, our real power is in letting go of what we think we know at the time we are stuck. Again, letting go is scary. Letting go is only scary when we are forgetting our greatness.

Gaining new perspectives

Realize this, typically right before we have a breakthrough or accomplish something significant, we were probably filled with frustration and fear of the unknown. However, when we kept on, the frustration dissipated and we came to know something new about ourselves and the world. We gained a new perspective.

It's time to reactivate our greatness by remembering our greatness and exploring the possibilities from the place of our future greatness.

To do this we must ask great questions of ourselves and others at the decision points of recreating our new paradigm. Next time we may feel up against the hardness of life try this:

Take inventory of the good things we have accomplished in our life. (Create a list that can easily be reviewed.)

Count our blessings and strengths. Remind ourselves of our inherent gifts and talents as well as the ones we have developed along the way. Again, creating and maintaining a list here is useful.

Guide our mind by asking greatness provoking questions such as: What's another way? What else could this mean? What's actually great about this? How can I grow from this? What can I learn from this? What else is possible here? What opportunity has this opened up?

Set reminders to remind our mind of our greatness throughout our day. Make it a habit that every time we pick up the phone to prospect, or go into a meeting, or even walk across the threshold into our own home to remind our mind of our greatness. The more often we do this throughout our day, the more it becomes our habit.

Remember your greatness and watch how your life becomes great.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.