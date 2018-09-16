Machen MacDonald: Reflecting forward

With the recent passing of some entertainment industry icons I am reminded that none of us have a lease on life, nor our health for that matter. They are not coming back after the commercial break.

Realizing the finality of these transitions, I find myself taking inventory of my own life as I'm sure many of you are doing.

At first I started looking at what I have yet to accomplish and started recalibrating my vision, goals and to do lists and looking forward. Then, for some inexplicable reason, I stopped.

I then started taking inventory of what I have accomplished. I found this to be more rewarding and bringing me to a more centered place. As I did this, it opened up a very creative and courageous space for me.

I became very appreciative of my life and life itself.

Whether you are a business owner, employee, sales person, stay at home mom or dad, student or in between, your power is always in the present moment. When we regret the past of what we may have missed out on or did not accomplish or worry about what the future may or may not bring we lose our power.

The quickest way to get your power back is to get yourself back to the present moment. One of the quickest ways to do that is through appreciation and gratitude.

It is said that what you appreciate appreciates. Another way of looking at it is when you focus on what you have, you have everything. When you focus on what you don't have, you have nothing.

Here are some great questions to ask yourself around your life and work. Contemplate these and notice what comes up for you.

What is your biggest triumph so far?

What is the smartest decision you made so far?

What is the greatest lesson you've learned so far?

What has been the most loving service you performed?

What is your biggest piece of unfinished business?

What are you most happy about completing so far in your life?

Who were the three people that had the greatest impact on your life?

What is the biggest risk you have taken to date?

What has been the biggest surprise?

What important relationship has improved your life?

What is the most courageous thing you have done so far?

What are you most appreciative of in this moment?

May these dozen questions help you realize your accomplishments, tap your genius and unleash your desire to make an even greater impact on others going forward and experience a more joyful relationship with yourself and the world.

Remember, you are always making an impact.

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonad, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.