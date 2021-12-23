Machen MacDonald: R.E.A.D. to succeed

Readers are leaders. In addition to reading, leaders R.E.A.D. to succeed.

It is said that knowledge is power. The acquisition of knowledge can come from books, videos, courses and the like. However, there are plenty of knowledgeable, informed, and smart people that can’t get out of their own way and stay stuck in mediocrity. Real power is putting knowledge into action and getting traction toward your goals and objectives.

Here is a four-step process of how to take what you know and apply it to make more progress on what you are wanting to achieve.

Reflect

Reflect on what is working and what could be working better. Be on the lookout for how you can save time, energy and money in all that you do. Redirect the savings to accelerate your success. Helpful questions to ask are: What’s a system that may help or assist in getting this done? Who is best qualified to delegate this task or project to? How can I spend more time doing what I’m really good at doing?

Educate

Educated and take time to learn different perspectives. Your thesis is another’s antithesis. Seek synthesis. Be courageous and curios. Be willing to exit your typical echo chamber of familiarity.





Anticipate

Anticipate what may be around the corner and have a plan to deal with it. Great anticipators are students of history. The plan may simply be the willingness to deal with whatever adversity shows up.

Deepen

Deepen your experiential learning of what you already think you know. What we know we know about something is a small fraction of the whole. What we know we don’t know makes up another fraction of the whole. Be humble enough to recognize the portion remaining that makes up the balance is made up of what we don’t know we don’t know.

Apply the R.E.A.D. process to your weekly planning and review routine and watch how you your success accelerates.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000