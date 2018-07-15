Machen MacDonald: Mastering business by the numbers

Successful sales is a numbers game, while at the same time, a people business. In order to be highly effective in sales and business development we must be able to connect with, understand, and lead people. This can be done by helping them see their future more fully and with greater clarity than maybe they could before having met with us. When they believe their future is compelling and can be achieved they will take action to move toward it.

Even though we may be highly effective in helping people gain the clarity they seek, we can't control whether they will buy from us.

What we can control is our activity to provide opportunities for our prospects to buy from us. Activity is a numbers game. We can increase the times we ask for referrals. We can go out and network. We can call on more prospects which equates to presenting our services more often. The more often we present, the more often we can ask for the order.

We must know what our numbers are to be able to win our game. Establish your ratios of how many prospects will eventually become a client on average? Is it 20 to 1? 10 to 1? 3 to 1? Know your numbers.

What is the average compensation or commission per client in your business? How many clients do you need onboard to make the income you desire so you can live the life you want? You and no one else is responsible for your ability and capacity to take action. Know your numbers. What gets measured gets done.

Playing the numbers

Follow this simple five step daily business building formula to win your numbers game:

Get new names of prospective clients. This can be done by asking for referrals, advertising, social media campaigns, speaking, partnering, and other forms of networking.

Make the calls to introduce yourself and your services to those new prospects you gathered from step one.

See the people and find the answers to these People Business questions as they relate to their need for your products and services: What makes your prospect tick? Why do they get out of bed in the morning? What keeps them up at night?

What is important to them? Who is important to them?

What is their vision or Big Game? What obstacles do they need to navigate successfully? What resources do they need that they can't secure on their own?

What's their real challenge right now? What's their plan, or lack thereof, to get where they need to go?

Ask for the order. Don't project your assumption people may not want or can't afford what you are offering. Give them the chance to vote; to say YES to improving their lives from benefiting from your product or service. Don't be afraid of a NO. Delays are not denials.

Often, a NO is just the start. Hang in there and be diligent in discovering what your prospect really needs and help them get what they want.

Get referrals to like-minded and qualified prospects.

Caring goes a long way

People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. Show them you care by managing yourself effectively in relation moving through this five step process and getting the answers to the People Business questions.

Doing so will establish and deepen rapport with your prospects and position you as a trusted advisor. People must trust you before they will do business with you.

If you help, support, and empower enough people to get clear on what they want and get on track to achieve what's most important to them, you will be rewarded beyond measure.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.