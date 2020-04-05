Machen MacDonald: Hope is the formula for success

In any given moment we are either moving in the direction of feeling hopeful or hopeless about our circumstances and future. If we have a degree of certainty and confidence around our plan and ability to achieve what we want, then we find ourselves leaning more toward feeling hopeful. On the contrary, if we are experiencing a great deal of ambiguity and lack confidence in our ability, it leads to feelings of hopelessness in varying degrees.

Successful people have a formula for increasing their feeling of hope. The good news is anyone can adopt this formula for increasing their feeling of hopefulness.

Hope for hopes sake without any clear direction or plan of action is a possible set up for upset. Hope placed upon these four cornerstones will set you up for the success you seek.

Here is the hope formula:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Have a vision

Get an idea of what it is you want to accomplish. Most people are clear on what they don’t want. Not many people really have clarity around what they truly desire. It’s almost as if they have become conditioned to not let themselves see and go after what they want because they fear not being able to handle the disappointment of not achieving it. This is what causes people to settle and stay stuck in the familiar zone of repeating their past.

Those that continue to succeed develop the ability to see what they want in their mind’s eye and associate or imagine themselves experiencing the achievement of the vision of that which they want for themselves. They make this their daily practice. They believe that which they think about, they can bring about.

Observe what works, borrow brilliance

You may not have personally accomplished what it is you are wanting to achieve yet. The odds are in your favor that someone has done it before you on some level. Investigate what the recipe or process was that led to their achievement. Learn what you need to learn. Practice what you need to practice. Do what you need to do. There is evidence all around. Successful people are observant people. They notice that success leaves clues.

Plan

Create a strategic plan with projects and specific actions of what must be done to accomplish the vision. Ask for help from those that have achieved what you want to achieve. You will find that most people want to help those who are willing to do what it takes to succeed. Those that have achieved great things know the truth is they could not have done it alone. They had help. They shared their vision with others and asked for help along the way to making it a reality.

Execute the plan; keep the vision

There are plenty of people that have great ideas and a brilliant plan and yet never accomplish anything. The main reason for that is they don’t execute. Execution is the key. Be willing to take massive action toward what it is you want. Trust that you will get feedback on the road to success. Feedback often looks like mistakes, criticism and even failure. Be willing to make the adjustments necessary based on the feedback you receive and you will ultimately achieve the success you envision. Execute and adjust.

If you employ the hope formula in your work and in your life you will surely feel more hopeful. When you feel hopeful you are more inclined to access your full potential and perform at a higher standard. When you perform in this manner on a consistent basis, good fortune can’t help but come your way.

Make it up, make it fun, get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified business coach and life coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley. He helps business professionals gain more clarity and confidence to perform more effectively in their zone of brilliance. He is available to speak to your group or organization and can be reached by calling 530-273-8000 or visit http://www.probrilliance.com